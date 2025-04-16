LSU guard Flau’jae Johnson expressed gratitude after being featured as the top female rapper on SoundCloud’s weekly SiriusXM radio show "Femcees." Johnson celebrated the milestone that featured her track, "What It Takes," with an Instagram story on Wednesday.

The rapper was listed alongside other artists such as Cieratherapper, JT Skylar Blatt, Partyof2 feat. Jadagrace & Swim and Dejhha.

“Thank you @soundcloud 🥰,” Johnson wrote.

$1.5M NIL-valued Flau’jae Johnson expresses gratitude for getting featured as top female rapper on a weekly radio show - Image source: Instagram/flaujae

On the basketball side, the $1.5 million-worth (per On3) Johnson was a national champion as a freshman and an AP Third-Team All-American this year. In 2017, Johnson released her first single from her discography, five years before starting college.

She also released her first album, “4 My Fans,” in 2023. In 2024, Johnson signed with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and released another album, “Best of Both Worlds,” which featured Lil Wayne. Crowning her success in 2024, Johnson performed in front of some of the most influential sporting names at the ESPY Awards. Her latest album, "Flau & B," was released on Feb. 14.

Flau’jae Johnson announces new NIL deal

LSU Tigers’ Flau’jae Johnson opted out of the 2025 WNBA draft and announced she would return to Baton Rouge for another season. Johnson announced her latest NIL partnership, headlining Foot Locker and Puma’s new “Stay in Rotation” campaign.

The campaign was created in partnership with creative agency We Are Social and collaborated with Johnson alongside Puma’s latest sneaker reveal, featuring the Speedcat, Speedcat Ballet and La France collections. The campaign is reportedly the first phase of a larger initiative expected to continue throughout the summer, with more athletes and new products joining.

For Johnson, the endorsement marked another step in a growing lineup of high-profile NIL deals. Already signed with Roc Nation, she has partnered with the likes of Experian, Powerade, Google Pixel and Puma in the past. Last fall, she was also featured in a Puma basketball campaign as the season tipped off.

Johnson had her best season yet with LSU in the 2024-25 season as she averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting 46.8% from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range. She also averaged 16.5 points in the postseason. Flau’jae Johnson scored double figures in 31 games for LSU last season.

