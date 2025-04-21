$1.5M NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson gets candid on "short-lived happiness" following WNBA Draft

For LSU Tigers star Flau'jae Johnson, watching the WNBA Draft was a bittersweet experience. While the Savannah, Georgia, native was happy for those players selected, she shared her concerns about the next steps for those players and how quickly things could turn around.

The junior guard shared her thoughts on the WNBA Draft on Thursday's "Best of Both Worlds" podcast.

"What really just irritates me is a lot of these girls probably never had a chance to get drafted.," Johnson said. "Never thought they would get drafted. Now everybody is celebrating. These are lifelong dreams. And now they are celebrating, and boom, you have to have roster cuts.

"It's like short lived happiness. I don't know. It would be really sad when you watch it, no matter. People work really hard and they pretty good and it's crazy."

One issue for college players is that there are few roster spots available to be filled by rookies. There are only 13 WNBA franchises, including the expansion Golden State Valkyries, and several spots are already filled by veterans, so some rookies have limited opportunities just to make the team.

Flau'jae Johnson could have entered the Draft this year, but decided to remain with Kim Mulkey's Tigers for one more season. She will be joined by Mikaylah Williams as LSU tries to win its second national title.

The $1.5 million NIL valued Johnson (per On3) averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists for the Tigers last season. LSU made a run to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament before losing to the top-seeded UCLA Bruins 72-65.

Flau'jae Johnson talks BossMan Dlow Tour experience

While Flau'jae Johnson didn't have a successful season on the court, the guard is already making the best of the off-season. She joined BossMan Dlow on his Dlow Curry Tour for four shows.

Johnson needed some convincing at first, but she enjoyed the trip once she made up her mind.

"I can't lie, it's lit," she said. "I got to be on the last leg of the tour. I didn't really want to do it at first cause I was so mad that we lost. I wasn't trying to do nothing. My mom was like 'All right, come on now, Fau. You can't hold on to the L forever'. Bounced back, went on tour, and I'm super excited."

Flau'jae Johnson has already been with the tour in Boston, Toronto, and Denver. The fourth show will be next Saturday in Jacksonville. She's also been sharing her experience with clips on her Instagram account.

