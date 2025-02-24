$1.5M NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson reveals why LSU coaches will "never" get a bag after she surprised her teammates with designer goodies 

No. 7-ranked LSU Tigers star Flau’jae Johnson took to Instagram on Sunday after surprising her teammates with high-end designer bags from Gucci and Prada.

However, when the coaching staff jokingly asked about their own gifts, Johnson had a quick and witty response.

“The coaches asked where their own bags were, and I said, ‘When y'all start running two-line layups and running up and down that court, I'll have your bags for y'all,’” Johnson revealed with a laugh. “Until then, absolutely not.”

With a NIL valuation of $1.5 million (per On3), Johnson has emerged as not just a basketball star but also a successful brand ambassador and entrepreneur. Using her platform, she wanted to give back to the people who mean the most to her on the LSU squad, her teammates.

“They’re the people I see every day the most, and I just felt like doing something good for them,” Johnson said. “Just wanted them to feel happy and feel special. I feel like everybody needs to feel special.”

“The reaction was lit in the locker. We had a great time. They were really excited about it. I’m just happy they were happy.”

Johnson described the scenes in the locker room after the surprise, which was priceless, with players celebrating and appreciating the thoughtful gifts.

Flau’jae Johnson praises Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show

LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson didn’t hold back on her podcast when sharing her thoughts on Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime performance. Speaking on "Best of Both Worlds" on Feb. 14, Johnson expressed her admiration for the show’s powerful storytelling, calling it a “Hood Broadway" experience.

“Y’all know I got to talk about this halftime performance,” Johnson said. “Cuz some of y’all were in the comments laughing when I said Kendrick is like the Beyoncé of rap.”

Lamar’s theatrical and politically charged halftime show stood out for Johnson as his performance featured deep symbolism, intense choreography and thought-provoking imagery.

“I had to watch it three times,” Johnson said. “It was a great depiction of telling a story about how Black media, Black artists, and anything Black is portrayed in America and how it’s supposed to be.”

Johnson highlighted the subtle yet powerful messages within the performance, including actor Samuel L. Jackson’s role as Uncle Sam, which she called a “genius” casting choice.

She also pointed out the creative staging choices, particularly how the dancers symbolically formed the American flag, a moment she found moving.

“I saw all the little tidbits they put in there,” Johnson noted. “Having the dancers form the American flag with their backs down, I loved every second of it and seeing Serena Williams make a cameo.”

Not everyone was a fan of the halftime show’s serious tone in the comment section, but Johnson had a simple message for the naysayers:

"If you don’t like this performance, I ain’t going to lie, you hating.”

Beyond the artistic vision, the show also featured major celebrity cameos, which Flau'jae Johnson enthusiastically mentioned.

