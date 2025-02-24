After Kendrick Lamar, Dwyane Wade dishes out 2-word praise for singer Doechiii's rapping skills

Thanks to his illustrious NBA career, Dwyane Wade has earned several mentions in hip hop songs. From Jay-Z's "Empire State of Mind" to Kanye West's "The Glory," Wade has evidently drawn respect and admiration from the greatest minds in rap.

On Monday, "Flash" paid it forward when he sent love to up-and-coming rapper Doechii, who has already gotten a stamp of approval from rap megastar Kendrick Lamar. Wade went on Instagram to share a clip of the TDE signee along with a simple two-word recognition of her lyrical ability:

"The talent," wrote Wade in the caption of his story.

Dwyane Wade praises Doechii's rapping ability. Credit: Wade/IG

In the clip shared by Wade, Doechii performs her track "DENIAL IS A RIVER" with a feature from actress Issa Rae. The track is one of the best cuts from her Aug. 2024 mixtape "Alligator Bites Never Heal."

Last October, Lamar also took to Instagram to give the 26-year-old Florida native her flowers.

"the hardest out," said Lamar in an IG story showing the mixtape's cover art.

Earlier this month, Doechii won her first-ever Grammy when "Alligator Bites Never Heal" was named Best Rap Album at the 67th Grammy Awards. This career milestone heralds her arrival as the next bright young star of hip hop.

Doechii's Grammy win opens the door for more opportunities in her young career, not to mention an entry point for more fans to latch onto her music. Among these fans is a three-time NBA champion who recognizes her immense talent.

It wouldn't be surprising, then, if Wade's next mention in a prominent hip hop track comes by way of Doechii's pen.

Dwyane Wade parties with platinum-selling artist during All-Star Weekend

During All-Star Weekend in San Francisco, Wade was in town to enjoy the festivities alongside one of the most successful rappers of the past decade.

In a viral clip on X, the former Miami Heat star is seen partying with Quavo, who rose to fame as part of the platinum-selling rap trio Migos:

In more ways than one, Wade has found a home in the worlds of basketball and hip hop.

