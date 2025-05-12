$1.5M NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia declares LSU star's latest song as the ultimate "Mother's Day" tribute

Flau'jae Johnson is hitting the studio this basketball offseason. The LSU guard created a remix, or "FlauMix" of her latest single "Help Me" for Mother's Day. Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks, shared the hooper and rapper's remix on Instagram Monday.

"This “ #HelpMe” #FlauMix had to be a Mother’s Day tribute to all the mothers in her life. 🥹❤️🙏🏾💐 💪🏾🗣️🎤🏀," Brooks' Instagram caption read.

Johnson's remix was filled with lyrics showing love to the influential women in her life. She hyped up Brooks, who is both her mom and manager, with lines like "Now my mama wealthy" and "My mama said in the beginning to finish. ... my mama legit all I knew was to hustle." Johnson included her grandmother with the lyric "pray my grandma healthy."

Brooks does a lot for her superstar daughter. As her "momager," she helps Johnson with basketball, her rapping career and the world of NIL. Together, the mother and daughter duo have found immense success. Johnson is the highest NIL earner in women's college basketball with an NIL valuation of $1.5 million, according to On3.

Johnson showed gratitude for her mom with her remix, which served as a unique and special Mother's Day gift.

NCAA Women's Basketball: NCAA Tournament Spokane Regional-LSU vs NC State - Source: Imagn

Flau'jae Johnson stuns at Met Gala

Flau'jae Johnson worked with a number of top brands and designers to create looks for the 2025 Met Gala and the after-party that followed. The NIL trailblazer was styled by Sandra Vainqueur for the big night. She wore a Walter Collection dress and accessorized with jewelry from Grown Brilliance. Johnson wore a soft glam makeup look in collaboration with Covergirl.

"Not the same girl you MET before ❤️#MetGala2025," Johnson captioned her Instagram post from the event.

The LSU guard appeared at the after-party in a different outfit and posed alongside designer LaQuan Smith and WNBA legend Breanna Stewart. Brooks made an Instagram post thanking all of the brands and individuals who contributed to Johnson's big night.

"After a whirlwind few days of travel and back to back commitments following the Met Gala, I'm thrilled to finally express my heartfelt gratitude to our incredible crew who made @flaujae Met Gala experience truly unforgettable," part of Brooks' Instagram caption read.

Brooks and Johnson have worked together to make Johnson a successful NIL star, and the results of this were highlighted as the Tigers baller collaborated with top brands for the Met Gala.

