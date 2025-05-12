"Email her when I'm manager, text her when I'm mom": Kia Brooks makes feelings known on being Flau'jae Johnson's "momager"

Flau'jae Johnson's success wouldn't be possible without the help of Kia Brooks. The matriarch made her feelings known on being the LSU star's "momager" during Sunday's recap show of "Full Court Press," hosted by Ari Chambers and Sam Ravech.

The second season of the hit ESPN original series featured some of the best college basketball players in the world, including Johnson, Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo and USC forward Kiki Iriafen. The show gave viewers a peek into the players' lives on and off the court during the 2024-25 NCAA season.

Chambers asked Brooks how she balances being a mom and a manager of Johnson. Brooks got candid with her reply.

"Well, we've had some issues," Brooks said (Timestamp 0:07). "Of course, I had to learn to just be mom when it’s time to be mom and then separate the business. You know, like I’ll just email her when I want to be her manager and then I’ll text her when I want to be her mom."

Their partnership has resulted in Johnson becoming one of the most marketable college athletes today. She has secured a plethora of NIL deals during her time at LSU, including contracts with Unrivaled, Apple Cash, Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge, Tinder, The Athlete's Foot, Powerade, JBL Audio, Doritos and Amazon.

What makes Johnson such a favorite for top companies is her talent on and off the court. Apart from being a great basketball player, she has also established herself as a rapper. Johnson released her debut album last year after signing a record deal with Jay-Z's label, Roc Nation.

How Flau'jae Johnson won her first NCAA title with LSU

Flau'jae Johnson didn't wait long to win her first national championship, capturing the NCAA title in her freshman season with the LSU Tigers. They advanced to the 2023 NCAA Tournament after finishing the regular season and the SEC Tournament with a 28-2 overall record.

LSU Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson (4) reacts while cutting down a piece of the net after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes during the finals of the 2023 NCAA Women's tournament at the American Airlines Center. Photo: Imagn

Flau'jae Johnson dazzled in her March Madness debut, recording 10 points, six boards, five dimes, one steal and one block in LSU's 73-50 win over Hawaii. She failed to score in double figures in her next four postseason games for LSU, averaging 5.3 points in the wins over Michigan, Utah, Miami (FL) and Virginia Tech.

Johnson found her shooting stroke again in the national championship game against Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes, dropping 10 points in LSU's 102-85 victory.

