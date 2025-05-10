$1.5 million NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson gives Caitlin Clark a shoutout in latest rap song

Flau'jae Johnson found a way to include Caitlin Clark in one of her rap songs. The LSU Tigers star gave a shoutout to the Indiana Fever guard on her Instagram story on Friday following the release of her latest rap song.

Johnson mentioned Clark's name in one of the lines of her song titled "Help Me." She used Clark's initials to reference a popular fashion brand, linking the WNBA star's name to Coco Chanel.

"Double C on my jacket like Caitlin Clark," Johnson said.

Johnson notified Clark of her inclusion in her latest rap song, tagging her Instagram account in one of her stories when posting the music video.

Flau'jae Johnson gave a shoutout to Caitlin Clark after she mentioned the Indiana Fever star's name in her latest rap song. Source: Instagram/@flaujae

"@caitlinclark22 I finally put your name on a song," Johnson wrote.

Flau'jae Johnson, who has a $1.5 million NIL valuation according to On3, has been releasing rap material since signing a record deal with Roc Nation. Last year, Johnson released her debut rap album, "Best of Both Worlds."

She collaborated with rap icon Lil Wayne in one of the album's songs titled "Came Out a Beast." The National Football League (NFL) included that track on its playlist for the 2024 season.

Flau'jae Johnson to return to LSU for 2025-26 NCAA season

LSU fans will get to see Flau'jae Johnson for one more season after she decided to play for the Tigers in the 2025-26 NCAA campaign. Johnson considered declaring for the WNBA Draft after the 2024-25 season ended but opted to return to LSU to use her final year of college basketball eligiblity.

Flau'Jae Johnson (#4) of the LSU Tigers reacts in the third quarter against the NC State Wolfpack in the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Spokane Arena. Photo: Getty

Johnson's return is a massive boost for coach Kim Mulkey, who bolstered LSU's lineup with key additions through the transfer portal. MiLaysia Fulwiley sent shockwaves through the basketball world when she left Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks following their loss to UConn in the national championship game to join forces with Johnson at LSU.

The Tigers also signed Kate Koval, who made waves in her freshman season at Notre Dame. She averaged 5.3 points, 4.7 boards and 1.7 blocks in 32 games, helping the Fighting Irish reach the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

