Caitlin Clark gets flustered when bugged with fashion question before revealing her favorite brand at Fever presser

WNBA star Caitlin Clark might be one of the best-dressed on a given night. However, when it comes to questions about her fashion, it's better to leave her alone.

In a video posted on X/Twitter on Thursday, the Indiana Fever star was asked about her fashion sense. The reigning Rookie of the Year got flustered and looked to DeWanna Bonner and coach Stephanie White, sitting on either side and laughing at Clark's discomfort.

Although the WNBA star answered the question, she looked embarrassed, constantly rubbing her head, before hilariously admitting that she wears whatever her stylist tells her to.

"I didn’t know we’ll have fashion questions—well, Prada has become my favorite brand, everybody knows that—i don’t know. i just wear whatever my stylist tells me to, that makes it easy to show up for games," Clark said.

"But honestly finding what you are comfortable with and what you enjoy wearing."

From WNBA draft night last year to WNBA All-Star night in Phoenix, Caitlin Clark has been a showstopper. On both occasions, Clark had only talked about what she wearing. This was one of the rare occasions that she was posed with a personal take on fashion.

Caitlin Clark talks new Indiana Fever roster vs last year

The Indiana Fever's moves during the offseason were more strategic than desperate. Compared to last season, the Fever's front office brought in more veteran players like DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, Sophie Cunningham, and others.

This season, the Fever not only has experience but also great veteran players to help Clark make the transition to the next stage. On Thursday, sitting with her coach and Bonner, when Clark was asked about her new team compared to the 2024 Fever roster, she pointed out the difference in experience.

"The main thing we were lacking last year was experience," Clark said. "Adding really great vets like [Bonner] and Syd [Colson] and Tash [Howard] and putting that experience around us of not just being in this league but also winning. They have the championship pedigree."

Caitlin Clark also added that both teams could not be compared. However, she added that on both rosters, players have been selfless.

The Indiana Fever will open its season on Saturday, May 17. With Caitlin Clark going against Angel Reese, the league will expect a grand opening while the two stars renew their rivalry.

