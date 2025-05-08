"This gives me big feelings": NaLyssa Smith's comments on Caitlin Clark resurface as fans set internet ablaze 

In less than two weeks, Caitlin Clark will begin her sophomore campaign in the WNBA. Ahead of what many expect to be an eventful second season for the star, old comments from a now ex-teammate have surfaced and have fans buzzing.

During the offseason, the Fever brought in an array of new faces to try and bolster the roster around the All-Star guard. With all these new arrivals means that some players found themselves on their way out of Indiana. Among the key departures was NaLyssa Smith, who was sent to the Dallas Wings in the trade that landed the Fever Sophie Cunningham.

On Wednesday, an old clip of Smith talking about Caitlin Clark during a postgame press conference began making the rounds on social media. The former No. 2 pick had nothing but good things to say about her new teammate, praising her for creating opportunities for the other players on the floor.

With Smith no longer being part of the Fever's core, this old clip had fans reminiscing in the comment section.

While most fans soaked in the wholesome moment between the former teammates, others went a different route. A handful of people called for the account to change the hashtag because of how it reads.

"why am I seeing “whore members”? I prolly need more Jesus," one fan said.

"You gotta tweak that hashtag, I was mad at u for a second," another fan said.

"I’m a whore member for cc," said one fan.

Caitlin Clark shined vs Dallas Wings during historic rookie season

These old comments from NaLyssa Smith were from a matchup against the Dallas Wings last season. Not only did the Indiana Fever come out ahead in the season series, but it was a team Caitlin Clark shined against on numerous occasions.

The Wings struck first by winning the opening showdown between these squads, but Clark still dazzled. Along with scoring 24 points, the rookie guard dished a historic 19 assists in the eight-point loss.

From there, the Fever managed to take care of business against Dallas in the final two games of the season series. In the second meeting, Clark posted a double-double again with 28 points and 12 assists. However, arguably her best performance came in the last showdown with the Wings. She erupted for 35 points, and Indiana needed every single one as they narrowly escaped with a 110-109 victory.

Heading into year two, the Wings are a team many can't wait to see Caitlin Clark square off against. Now that Paige Bueckers has landed there, there's a chance a rivalry could form between the two touted prospects.

