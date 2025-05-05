LSU commit MiLaysia Fulwiley wins 3X Nationals MVP after eye-catching performances vs South Carolina, and more

South Carolina transfer MiLaysia Fulwiley had an eventful weekend at the 2025 USA Basketball 3X Nationals in Phoenix, Arizona, playing for team Chaos. Fulwiley's team won the tournament after defeating Rise in the final.

Fulwiley, who announced her transfer to Kim Mulkey's LSU program on Apr. 25, was named MVP of the tournament after her impressive showing.

In an intriguing twist, Fulwiley faced her former South Carolina teammates, which included Chloe Kitts, Tessa Johnson, Madison McDaniel and Joyce Edwards.

The Gamecocks were one of the two teams representing college basketball in the knock-out round, with the other being Oklahoma State. After defeating the Cowgirls in the quarterfinal, the South Carolina team fell to Fulwiley and Chaos in the semifinals, losing 21-10.

MiLaysia Fulwiley scored seven points against her former teammates to advance to the championship round. The game was a sneak peek into what the future holds, with a 5-foot-10 guard now set to compete against Dawn Staley's team as a member of the Tigers in the SEC.

In the final, Chaos faced Rise, led by her new LSU teammate Mikaylah Williams. The intense game saw Fulwiley making two crucial 2-pointers with under 30 seconds to go, forcing overtime. She then hit the game-winning shot, making securing a 14-12 victory for Chaos.

MiLaysia Fulwiley sees Mikaylah Williams as a calming presence at Phoenix 3x3 camp

The future LSU duo of MiLaysia Fulwiley and Mikaylah Williams competed at the USA Basketball 3×3 Nationals on Sunday in Phoenix. While they were split up into different teams and faced each other in the final, they were able to connect with each other, building a bit of a bond before arriving in Baton Rouge.

Fulwiley mentioned that having Williams on the court provided a calming presence for her.

"When you're playing a new style of basketball, it's always good to have someone you know, or at least are familiar with," Fulwiley said. "So, when I saw (Mikaylah), I felt a little bit more comfortable."

The two have been familiar with each other for years, from camps in high school to the McDonald’s All-American game and, of course, as SEC foes the past two seasons.

"So finally playing together, and knowing that going into the summer and going into the next season, we're going to have that chemistry and we're going to have played together (is helpful)," she added.

MiLaysia Fulwiley will join Williams and Flau'jae Johnson in LSU’s backcourt this fall.

