New LSU-recruit MiLaysia Fulwiley and star Mikaylah Williams get Team USA Camp call-up

New LSU recruit MiLaysia Fulwiley and star guard Mikaylah Williams were invited to the Team USA Basketball's 3x3 Development Camp in Phoenix, Arizona. The three-day camp, which started on Monday, allows players to develop their skills in a competitive and educational environment.

In addition to Fulwiley and Williams, the women's camp features veteran and new 3x3 players, including Azana Baines, Kennedy Brown, Cierra Burdick, Christina Dalce, Taylor Jones, Kamaria McDaniel, Nina Rickards, Zee Spearman, Sahara Williams, and Camille Zimmerman (per USA Basketball).

MiLaysia Fulwiley and Mikaylah Williams are no strangers to international 3x3 basketball. Fulwiley, who transferred from South Carolina, participated in trials for the 2022 USA Women’s U17 National Team and 2021 USA Women’s U16 National Team.

Williams, on the other hand, was a gold medalist at the 2023 FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup, 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup, 2022 FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup and 2021 FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup.

Christina Batastini, Kelly Caruthers, Julia Ford and Todd Monsey are the women's camp moderators for the 3x3 development camp. The participants are automatically considered for the Team USA 3x3 national team and possibly assigned to future FIBA 3x3 pro circuit competitions.

MiLaysia Fulwiley forms lethal LSU triumvirate with Mikaylah Williams and Flau'Jae Johnson

MiLaysia Fulwiley's transfer to LSU would strengthen its guard rotation, forming a lethal triumvirate along with Mikaylah Williams and Flau'Jae Johnson. Fulwiley, who played 74 of 77 games in South Carolina off the bench, may either start as the point guard or play her usual role as the sixth man for Kim Mulkey's squad in the 2025-26 season.

The combination of Fulwiley, Williams and Johnson makes LSU one of the top favorites for next year's national title along with UConn, UCLA and South Carolina. The 20-year-old Columbia, South Carolina native averaged 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game in 18.9 minutes of playing time for Dawn Staley's Gamecocks.

Mulkey is expected to hand Fulwiley the point guard spot and play more minutes, potentially improving her stats across the board next season.

On the other hand, Johnson and Williams were the second and third-leading scorers for the Lady Tigers and may likely have their numbers go up with Fulwiley handling the playmaking duties. Johnson would likely play as a small forward or point guard in small-ball packages, allowing Williams to continue her usual duties as shooting guard.

Fulwiley's addition has upgraded LSU's already deep rotation. It has highly-rated freshmen Grace Knox, ZaKiyah Johnson, Divine Bourrage and Isabella Hines on its lineup, as well as transfers Kate Koval and Amiya Joyner.

Aside from Johnson and Williams, bench spark Kailyn Gilbert and Jada Richard are returning for Kim Mulkey's squad, which looks to improve its back-to-back Elite Eight finishes in the 2024 and 2025 NCAA Tournaments.

