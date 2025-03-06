$1.6 million NIL-valued Ace Bailey drops 3-word reaction to Dylan Harper’s photoshoot for $115.09 billion worth brand

Rutgers guard Dylan Harper took to Instagram on Wednesday to share his NIL deal with a brand worth $115.09 billion. Harper's post, which features the hashtag #TeamNike, shows the athlete decked out in Nike gear.

One of the photos included in Harper's post features Rutgers teammate Ace Bailey, who also has a deal with Nike, and has an NIL valuation of $1.6 million. The guard left a three-word reaction in the comments of Harper's post.

"That boy sharppppppp," Bailey commented.

Ace Bailey hypes up Rutgers teammate Dylan Harper in the comments of his IG post

Estimates of Harper's NIL valuation vary. On3 speculates the freshman guard is worth $1.6 million, while a December report from Sports Illustrated values him at $1.8 million, making him the fourth-highest earner in men's college basketball this season. Regardless of the true value, Harper has made a name for himself both on the court and through NIL. He and Bailey's deals with Nike and recent photoshoot highlight their involvement with the brand and the potential of NIL.

Both Bailey and Harper serve as freshman guards for the Scarlet Knights and have quickly emerged as the program's top performers. Harper leads the team in scoring with 19.1 points per game, closely followed by Bailey with 18. Bailey is the team's rebound leader with 7.1, while Harper comes in second with 4.4.

Harper shoots 49% from the field as compared to Bailey's 46.3%. The two have nearly identical 3-point percentages, with Harper shooting 35% and Bailey at 35.4%. Together, the freshmen have made a significant impact on Rutgers this season.

What's next for Dylan Harper & Ace Bailey's Rutgers team?

Rutgers is currently on a two-game losing streak, having dropped back-to-back matchups against ranked opponents. Most recently, the Scarlet Knights suffered a 100-71 loss to No. 18 Purdue.

Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey's team will finish the regular season with a home matchup against Minnesota on Sunday. Rutgers is currently at 15th in the Big Ten standings with a 7-12 conference record. The Scarlet Knights will need to remain in the top fifteen in order to make the Big Ten Tournament.

Sunday's conference contest will likely be a close one. Minnesota and Rutgers have matching 7-12 conference records, with the Golden Gophers having a 15-15 overall record compared to the Scarlet Knights' 14-16.

Bailey and Harper will aim to lead their team to a Big Ten win on Sunday and secure a spot in the conference tournament.

