$1.6 million NIL-valued Ace Bailey drops 4-word reaction on Dylan Harper’s Rutgers farewell

Dylan Harper is bidding farewell to Rutgers. The freshman phenom has declared for the 2025 NBA draft, where he is expected to be the No. 2 overall pick. On Tuesday, Harper shared on Instagram his goodbye post to the University where he spent his sole college season.

"#2out❤️!," Harper's Instagram caption read.

Fellow freshman star Ace Bailey, who has an NIL value of $1.6 million, showed his support in the comments with a four-word reaction.

"Proud of u kiddddd🔥🔥🔥," Bailey commented.

Ace Bailey comments on teammate Dylan Harper's Rutgers farewell IG post

Bailey, a top-five NBA draft prospect, has yet to announce his plans for next season. If he chooses to join Harper in the draft, they could be the first college teammates selected in the top five since Duke's Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett in 2019.

Harper and Bailey were the Scarlet Knights' clear standout stars this season. They were the team's two top scorers and rebounders. Both possess skill sets that NBA teams will be eager to add to their rosters.

NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Rutgers - Source: Imagn

Harper led Rutgers this season with team highs in points (19.4), assists (4.0) and steals (1.4) per game, showcasing his potential as a dynamic two-way player. The 6-foot-6 point guard shot 48.4% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc.

Bailey was the Scarlet Knights' top rebounder, with 7.2 per game and block leader, with 1.3 per game. His 17.6 points per game were second to Harper's. The versatile star shot 46% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range.

NCAA Basketball: UCLA at Rutgers - Source: Imagn

It is still to be determined if Bailey will join Harper in the NBA draft, but for now, he's supporting his Rutgers teammate on social media.

Possible NBA landing spots for Dylan Harper

Dylan Harper is expected to be the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NBA draft behind Duke freshman phenom Cooper Flagg. The draft operates under a lottery system, meaning the order in which teams will pick has yet to be determined.

Most mock drafts have the Washington Wizards as having the No. 1 or No. 2 pick. The Wizards could use a solid point guard who can serve as a leader and be developed over many seasons. This is exactly what Harper could provide.

NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament First Round-Rutgers vs USC - Source: Imagn

The other teams in contention for the first few picks include the Utah Jazz, the Charlotte Hornets and the New Orleans Pelicans. Many mock drafts have the Pelicans selecting Bailey. Any of these teams would be smart to select Harper to serve as a high-scoring point guard able to contribute on both sides of the ball.

