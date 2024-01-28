$1.7 million NIL-valued Angel Reese flaunts $3500 worth Murakami X Louis Vuitton bag 

Fresh from a wave of criticism for her role in LSU's 76-70 loss to South Carolina, forward Angel Reese who went on the warpath defending herself against social media trolls yesterday after the game was back to normal today.

The $1.7 million Reese who recently had her apparel collection stocked by Dick's Sporting Goods was back on Instagram showing off her Murakami X Louis Vuitton bag, worth $3,500.

She carried the bag during a picture with her mother, Angel Webb.

Angel Reese the difference maker

Angel Reese has always evoked debate about where she stands on the totem pole of the country's best college women's basketball players, with the record-chasing Caitlin Clark often touted as being better.

Reese's importance was shown in the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks game against the LSU Tigers when she fouled out with 4:02 remaining with her team up by two points.

Before she left the court, Reese had been sensational dominating the paint and registering 15.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

Down the stretch, they were outscored and outmuscled for a narrow 76-70 win for coach Dawn Staley's team. After the game, the South Carolina coach highlighted the pivotal moment of the game and it involved Angel Reese.

“Angel is a talent. She's aggressive. She's poised. She's very unselfish,” Staley said. “She's mean, she's physical, she is somebody that you want to play with because you know she's going to play to the very end, she's going to give it her all. That's what you lose if you're LSU and she's out of the game for the last four minutes.

“When you lose Angel Reese, you lose a big part of what they do, because she touches the ball and she makes the right decisions.”

LSU coach Kim Mulkey admitted during her postgame news conference that Reese's exit was the key moment in the game.

“When you don’t have Reese on the floor the last four minutes of the game, it takes you out of your rhythm. It takes you out of your confidence zone. I don’t think I put her back in the game too early. She fouled out with four minutes to go, so she would have been in there if I had put her in with five minutes to go," Mulkey said.

She might divide opinion among the CBB fraternity but there's no denying her impact as a crucial player for the reigning national champions.