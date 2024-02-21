LSU superstar forward Angel Reese recorded her 50th double-double for the Tigers and her 16th this season during her team's 81-58 road win against the Texas A&M Aggies on Monday.

She registered 13 points, 10 rebounds and two assists to lead the Tigers to a fourth consecutive win that banished any doubt that had started creeping in after LSU's mid-season wobble that involved two consecutive losses.

The $1.7 million NIL-valued Reese (as per On3) asked the fans on X to come out and support the Tigers men's team against the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

"TOMORROW WE PACKING THE PMAC!! WE NEED ALL 15K PEOPLE IN THERE!! BEAT KENTUCKYYYYYY!!! LET'S GO!! I’M THERE SO WHAT YALL DOING????"

Expand Tweet

Angel Reese hints at declaring for the WNBA draft

Angel Reese could declare for the 2024 WNBA draft or opt for an extra year of college basketball due to the extra COVID year granted to student-athletes by the NCAA.

In an interview with Glamour, Reese hinted at declaring for the draft rather than taking up the extra year she is eligible for.

“This is my senior year, and I have the opportunity to declare for the WNBA this year if I choose to,” Reese said.

“Personally, I aspire to make it to the WNBA. While I do have the option for another year, I do want to get out of college, start life outside of school, and pursue my WNBA dreams. It’s been a challenging but rewarding four years, and I’m excited to continue improving at LSU and beyond.”

While speaking to Harper's Bazaar, Reese commented on the expansion of the WNBA to the benefit of prospects yet to make it to the professional league.

"I hope that there will be more teams so that everybody has an opportunity, because there are so many great players and they currently only have 144 (roster spots) in the league. I want the WNBA to grow," Reese said. "So hopefully, by the time I and Caitlin Clark and all these other players go out, there will be opportunities for others to get on a team."

LSU's coach Kim Mulkey hinted at Reese declaring for the next WNBA draft after the game against the Florida Gators.

“Her career is winding down in college and so you start counting probably in her mind how many more games I have in my college career. And every game is maybe magnified more. I don’t know. I’m just answering based upon my experience and what a lot of seniors say, is that it’s a sense of urgency for me now,” Mulkey said.

Angel Reese and LSU face the Auburn Tigers on Thursday.