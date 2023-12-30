$1.7 million NIL-valued Angel Reese reveals what BF Cam'Ron got her for Christmas - "So sweet I loveee"

LSU Lady Tigers star Angel Reese showed what her boyfriend Cam'Ron Fletcher got her as a Christmas present through her social media. It was the sweetest and most meaningful of gifts, as Fletcher commissioned a painting of Reese holding the 2022 NCAA women's basketball national championship trophy.

Angel Reese showed a snippet of the painting on her Instagram story, accompanied by the following caption:

"My boyfriend got me this for Christmas. So sweet I loveee."

Cam'Ron Fletcher is also a college basketball player, playing as a guard for the Florida State Seminoles. So far in the season, he has averaged 6.7 points, five rebounds and one assist per game.

Angel Reese's NIL value

According to On3, Reese's NIL deals are valued at an astonishing $1.7 million, which ranks sixth among college athletes. The "Bayou Barbie" has closed deals with major brands like Amazon, PlayStation, Tampax, Reebok, Bose and Sonic.

Her massive success on the business side of sports has brought an unforeseen issue for her. WNBA salaries cap at $240K, way below what she's earning at the college level. Former Dallas Mavericks center Brendan Haywood recently put everyone's thoughts into words during a pre-game show on TNT:

"She gonna have to take a pay cut when she go to the WNBA."

However, according to Just Women in Sports, the LSU star expects to carry on her deals into the WNBA. Angel Reese has made clear her thoughts on the state of compensation for women athletes in the league, telling Teen Vogue the following this year:

"WNBA players don’t make as much money as they should, being able to grow this now, while I’m in college, and doing this now can help me when I get to the WNBA."

Much has been talked about the issue, with the difference between an NBA and a WNBA salary being a whopping one. Stephen Curry, the NBA's best-paid athlete, earns $52 million a year. This has even caused a flight of talent, with many American female players leaving for Europe in search of better salaries.