Angel Reese has always wanted to play for a coach who was tough and didn't play around, and that is exactly what drew her to LSU's Kim Mulkey.

During the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament, Reese and teammate Falu'jae Johnson were asked why Mulkey was the perfect coach for them. Both Tigers were ready with their answers, with Angel outlining her expectations from her coach.

"I knew what it was when I got here. I told her in my meeting: I want to be coached hard. I want to be pushed," Reese said, as per On3. "I don't want you to make me feel like, quote, unquote, the best player. I want you to make me feel like I'm at the bottom. I don't want to feel good about anything."

Angel Reese also said that she didn't desire to receive any special treatment. Therefore, Kim Mulkey doesn't allow the star player to take a single play off.

"In practice, I can't take a play off," Reese said. "Sometimes, you see it at the next level. Like, they'll let the vets, they'll let the big dogs take plays off, but I don't do that, and I can't do that in practice. She gets on me a lot about that, and expectations are super high. I think that will take me a long way, and I'll always remember that."

Johnson also expressed her desire to play for a successful coach, and Mulkey had undoubtedly demonstrated her prowess in that regard.

Angel Reese waved at an MTSU player after that player fouled out

Angel Reese and the LSU Lady Tigers defeated Middle Tennesee 83-56 in a second-round NCAA Tournament game on Sunday. Although the first half of the game was a difficult one for LSU, the tide turned in the third quarter.

Although the Tigers trailed by four points behind at halftime, they surged in the second half. Entering the fourth quarter, the team was 59-49.

Reese took charge after the Blue Raiders' Anastasia Boldyreva exited the game after collecting her fifth foul during a layup attempt, but not before Reese taunted her playfully.

Reese recorded 20 points and 11 rebounds, with teammate Aneesah Marrow adding 19 points and 13 rebounds. Flau'jae Johnson contributed 21 points, and Mikaylah Williams chipped in with 16.