$1.8M NIL-valued Angel Reese's hilarious reaction to Flau'jae Johnson promoting her rap single post win over MTSU: "Get out ya feelings, get a bag!"

Angel Reese and LSU surfed past Middle Tennessee in a nail-biting thriller and confirmed their 16th Sweet 16 appearance on Sunday. LSU had a sluggish beginning, but the defending champions surged in the second half to seal a comfortable victory with a score of 83-56.

In the post-game interview, Flau'jae Johnson used the podium wisely to promote her single along with Angel Reese.

"Go stream my new single, 'It Ain't My Fault,'" Johnson said postgame with Reese singing along. "It's out everywhere."

$1.8 million NIL-valued Reese (per ON3) hilariously added:

"Get out ya feelings, get a bag!"

LSU coach Kim Mulkey had a soft laugh as Flau'jae tapped her and exited the stage.

It is evident that Flau'jae is one of the most familiar faces in the NIL era, just trailing behind Angel Reese ($1.1 million) and Caitlin Clark ($3.1 million) in terms of deals. She is the daughter of Jason Johson, a rapper named Camoflauge, who was shot to death before she was born.

Flau'jae boasts an impressive following on various social media platforms, with more than 1 million followers each on Instagram and TikTok.

Angel Reese escapes a massive upset but not criticism

Angel Reese is aiming for her second straight title with LSU. The match against MTSU would have been a massive upset, as Angel Reese's performance in the first quarter was not up to par; she had only six points. Criticism flew from all directions about her performance in the first quarter.

ESPN analyst Andreya Carter commented on the poor decision-making skills of Angel Reese.

"Angel Reese -3- of -10 from thefield. I know they are being physical with her, but she's not making good decisions," Carter said via On3. "She comes down the court, full court, missed the layup. Then what happens on the next possession? She comes down, and instead of kicking it out, she takes layup with two defenders around her."

Rebecca Lobo, an ESPN analyst, also had a similar view about Reese's performance when MTSU was leading 36-32 in the first half.

"You (Reese) completely contrast that with Middle Tennessee's poise and decision making," Lobo said.

However, Reese made a comeback in the second half, as she finished the match with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

