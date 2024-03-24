$1.8M NIL-valued Angel Reese shares pre-game video as LSU clinches victory in nail-biting showdown against Rice

LSU Lady Tigers' Angel Reese uploaded a pre-game video on TikTok. The video was shot before the LSU Tigers faced the Rice Owls.

In the clip, fans could see Reese get ready to go to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

"Hey guys! Happy game day. It's March Madness again...First game, first round, against Rice."

Reese, who has an NIL valuation of $1.8 million, wore a grey cropped sweatshirt with matching sweatpants and paired the outfit with her newest Chanel bag. For makeup, she decided to keep it simple, only applying blush and lip gloss. The caption of the post was:

"whew ugly win but survive & ADVANCE"

Even though the Lady Tigers had to put in a higher amount of effort than usual, fans were happy to see them thrive and win eventually.

Fans showed support for Angel Reese.

Angel Reese spoke out after LSU vs. Rice game

LSU played against the Rice Owls in the first round NCAA tournament on Friday in a nail-biting 70-60 matchup. It was an off night for Reese and the Tigers, as the Owls were able to outscore Kim Mulkey's team in the paint 24-20.

Angel Reese, the standout forward of LSU women's basketball, known for her ability to effortlessly achieve a double-double, faced an unexpected challenge against underdog No. 14-seed Rice. Despite her usual dominance, she struggled to maintain her streak of double-digit points and rebounds, marking a surprising turn of events at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

"I'm angry, of course," Reese said as per Daily Advertiser. "I'm going to be worked up tomorrow (at practice). I'm going to go watch film tonight and rest up. Being able to understand the mistakes I made, I'm not going to have a pretty night every night. I've matured enough to know that I can still rebound. I got a lot of rebounds tonight, I got steals tonight, I blocked some shots."

She continued, stating that, as a senior, she can't let herself soak up the sadness but also acknowledging that her team requires her to play at a much higher level. Head coach Kim Mulkey was supportive of Reese and said that her teammates supported her throughout the game.

"Everybody's entitled to a bad game. She's entitles to one, and her teammates picked it up for her."

Even though the Lady Tigers faced some challenges, they were able to win the game and advance to the second round of March Madness.