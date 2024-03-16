Angel Reese is not holding herself back from showing off her high-end bag collection. With an NIL valuation of $1.8 million (as per On3), the LSU Lady Tiger can afford designer bags.

In a recent TikTok video, Reese shared an unboxing video of her Chanel bag, of which she lost count.

"So, open my new Chanel bag with me. Life has been good; life has been slaying, so...It's like my 7th, 8th, 9th? 8th Chanel bag."

She unboxes a black Chanel bag that is small enough to be either worn as a backpack or a sling bag. She says:

"Treat yourself; buy it. You ain't gotta wait for a man."

Reese has inked deals with brands like McDonald's, Coach, Amazon, PlayStation, Raising Canes, Outback Steak, etc.

Angel Reese opened up about facing the dreaded tax season for the first time

Even though Bayou Barbie is making big money moves through her NIL deals, she has to face the turmoil of the tax season like a common Joe. In a recent interview, she opened up about the emotions she felt when she paid taxes for the first time in her life.

"I was so upset last year, I had to pay taxes for the first time," Reese said. "I'm like, 'Why don't you take all my money?' And I didn't even realize like I have to save and put money to the side like, not just for myself...like this money I'm not going to see again."

To curb this issue, she said that she hired a financial advisor at her mother's request. She also said that LSU has a program that helps student-athletes with the filing of taxes.

During the interview, the host asked her about the potential for NIL for young women. Angel Reese gave an honest answer, saying:

"I think sky's the limit."

According to her, one doesn't have to be the best athlete on the team to get lucrative NIL deals. Players only need to have a distinct quality in them.

'I've kind of told my teammates, like, have your own little thing like have your own name, have something that's different from other people."

Do you agree with Angel Reese's views? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.