Steph Curry expressed his support for the Gamecocks after No. 1 South Carolina defeated the then-No. 1 LSU Tigers 79-72 in Greenville, South Carolina, on Sunday to win the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

LSU coach Kim Mulkey and South Carolina coach Dawn Staley found themselves dealing with an altercation between the players in the fourth quarter. The commotion immediately went viral.

After that chaos, Stephen Curry backed a South Carolina freshman in his Instagram stories.

Steph Curry supports South Carolina freshman

South Carolina freshman Milayasia Fulwiley scored 24 points and provided two assists, becoming the first freshman in South Carolina's history to earn the SEC Tournament MVP honor.

The achievement caught the attention of many, including Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

He praised Fulwiley's performance by sharing a post highlighting her feat on his Instagram account while expressing his admiration by writing, "I love it."

How did South Carolina perform against LSU?

The South Carolina Gamecocks, who were the top seed in the SEC Tournament, successfully secured the program's eighth SEC title in the last 10 seasons by winning a hard-fought championship game against the second-seeded LSU Tigers 79-72.

The star of the championship game was freshman MiLaysia Fulwiley, who shot 8 of 12, including four 3-pointers. Te-Hina Pao also added 12 points on 4-of-11 shooting, including two triples.

South Carolina's defense was strong, producing 22 points off LSU's turnovers. Additionally, South Carolina (32-0) scored 17 fast-break points to LSU's nine and recorded 11 blocks, while LSU (28-5) had only three.

Although the Tigers closed to within one point after trailing by as many as 13 points in the third quarter, Fulwiley's back-to-back 3-pointers gave the Gamecocks the momentum they needed to win the game.

