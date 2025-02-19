  • home icon
  • “100% dedicated to everything she does”: Carson Beck’s mom Tracy and sister Kylie express pride as Hanna Cavinder completes major milestone for Miami

“100% dedicated to everything she does”: Carson Beck’s mom Tracy and sister Kylie express pride as Hanna Cavinder completes major milestone for Miami

By Lindsey Ware
Modified Feb 19, 2025 17:49 GMT
Miami v NC State - Source: Getty
Miami Hurricanes guard Hanna Cavinder has reached a major milestone: 500 career assists. The Miami women's basketball team took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the news.

The comments were flooded with support for the senior guard. Some of these comments came courtesy of Hanna's boyfriend's family. The Miami basketball star is dating former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, who has transferred to Miami ahead of the upcoming season.

Beck's mom and sister both showed their support for Cavinder in the comments of the Hurricanes' Instagram post.

"GO HANNA!!," Beck's sister Kylie commented.
"100% dedicated to everything she does!!❤️❤️," Beck's mom Tracy commented.
Hanna Cavinder's senior season at Miami

Hanna Cavinder is in her senior season with the Hurricanes, where she plays alongside her twin sister Haley.

Hanna has started in all 25 of Miami's games thus far this season after not making any starts last year. She spent the first three seasons of her college career at Fresno State and is now in her second season with the Hurricanes.

This season, Hanna has increased her average points, rebounds, and assists from last season. The biggest increase comes in the assists category, which she has brought up from 1.6 last season to a 4.5 average this season. Her 45.7% field-goal percentage is also a significant increase from 36.8% in her junior year.

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Greenville Regional-Miami (FL) vs LSU - Source: Imagn
Hanna finished with four points, six rebounds, and six assists in a close conference defeat to then-No. 23 Florida State on Sunday. The senior guard has scored double-digit points twice this season, coming close on Feb. 9 with nine against then-No. 10 Duke, which is currently ranked No. 11.

Miami is looking to maintain the 15th spot in the ACC or move up in order to make the ACC Tournament. The Hurricanes have four regular season games left, including Thursday's matchup when they host No. 1 Notre Dame. Both Cavinder twins will aim to contribute in the last four conference contests to set their team up for the tournament.

Edited by Krutik Jain
