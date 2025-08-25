“100% thought I was going in the pool”: Ex-Miami star Haley Cavinder reacts as fiancée Jake Ferguson sweeps her off her feet in viral TikTok trend

Former Miami basketball star Haley Cavinder and her fiancé, Jake Ferguson, are once again in the spotlight after their latest viral moment. In a video shared on Instagram, the Dallas Cowboys tight end picked up Haley beside a pool while Beyoncé’s &quot;All Night&quot; played in the background.Instead of tossing her into the water, Ferguson gently set her down, leaving Cavinder both relieved and amused.“100% thought I was going in the pool,” she wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTheir romance has been closely followed ever since the pair went public. Cavinder and Ferguson first met through mutual friends in June 2023, hitting it off and later confirming their relationship that same year. By early 2024, they were a regular feature on each other’s social media feeds.The couple’s biggest moment came in April, when Ferguson proposed to Haley in a romantic setting. Surrounded by a beachfront sunset, he popped the question, and Cavinder tearfully said yes. Since then, wedding planning has been underway, with the couple hinting at a 2025 ceremony. While details remain private, Cavinder has shared that she wants the celebration to be intimate yet elegant.Fans are eagerly awaiting more updates, as the two continue to balance their busy lives, Ferguson on the football field and Cavinder building her brand beyond basketball.Haley Cavinder flaunts engagement ring at Dallas Cowboys preseason finaleHaley Cavinder proudly flaunted her engagement ring during the Cowboys’ preseason finale at AT&amp;T Stadium. The former Miami basketball star was present to cheer on Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, as Dallas wrapped up preseason with a 31-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.Cavinder, who has embraced her new role in the NFL spotlight, shared moments from her VIP suite on social media, showing off her sparkling ring while donning custom Ferguson gear.The couple’s engagement has continued to draw attention, with fans eagerly following their love story both on and off the field.