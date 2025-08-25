  • home icon
  • “100% thought I was going in the pool”: Ex-Miami star Haley Cavinder reacts as fiancée Jake Ferguson sweeps her off her feet in viral TikTok trend

By Babatunde Kolawole
Published Aug 25, 2025 17:21 GMT
NCAA Basketball: ACC Tipoff - Source: Imagn
Former Miami basketball star Haley Cavinder and her fiancé, Jake Ferguson, are once again in the spotlight after their latest viral moment. In a video shared on Instagram, the Dallas Cowboys tight end picked up Haley beside a pool while Beyoncé’s "All Night" played in the background.

Instead of tossing her into the water, Ferguson gently set her down, leaving Cavinder both relieved and amused.

“100% thought I was going in the pool,” she wrote in the caption.
Their romance has been closely followed ever since the pair went public. Cavinder and Ferguson first met through mutual friends in June 2023, hitting it off and later confirming their relationship that same year. By early 2024, they were a regular feature on each other’s social media feeds.

The couple’s biggest moment came in April, when Ferguson proposed to Haley in a romantic setting. Surrounded by a beachfront sunset, he popped the question, and Cavinder tearfully said yes.

Since then, wedding planning has been underway, with the couple hinting at a 2025 ceremony. While details remain private, Cavinder has shared that she wants the celebration to be intimate yet elegant.

Fans are eagerly awaiting more updates, as the two continue to balance their busy lives, Ferguson on the football field and Cavinder building her brand beyond basketball.

Haley Cavinder flaunts engagement ring at Dallas Cowboys preseason finale

Haley Cavinder proudly flaunted her engagement ring during the Cowboys’ preseason finale at AT&T Stadium. The former Miami basketball star was present to cheer on Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, as Dallas wrapped up preseason with a 31-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Cavinder, who has embraced her new role in the NFL spotlight, shared moments from her VIP suite on social media, showing off her sparkling ring while donning custom Ferguson gear.

The couple’s engagement has continued to draw attention, with fans eagerly following their love story both on and off the field.

Babatunde Kolawole

Babatunde Kolawole

Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.

Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.

Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.

As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.

Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel.

