$100M worth Bradley Beal sends 2-word message to alma mater Florida ahead of national championship game

Ahead of the 2025 NCAA men's championship game between Florida and Houston, Bradley Beal delivered a concise two-word message for his alma mater. The Phoenix Suns star also added a few pictures from his time with the program and with his then-coach Billy Donovan.
"GO GATORS!!! 🐊🐊🐊," he wrote on X.
$100m worth Beal (as per Celebrity Net Worth) was a one-and-done in college, playing just 37 games with the program. As an immediate starter in his freshman season, he averaged 14.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.4 steals on 44.5% shooting, making multiple All-SEC teams.
He also played a pivotal role in the school's Elite Eight run, averaging 15.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, three assists 1.5 steals on 60.5% shooting in the NCAA tournament.
Even though Bradley Beal's college tenure was short, he remains connected to Florida, either through fans or by hyping up the program on social media. In September 2021, he served as Mr. Two Bits - a legendary cheer tradition of the university and an honor reserved for notable alumni.
"I had the honor of serving as Mr. 2-Bits for the @gatorsfb vs Bama game…Truly electric!!! 90,000 plus in the SWAMP. LFG," he wrote on his Instagram.
Bradley Beal's Florida wins its third NCAA title
Despite trailing for the major stretch of the game, Florida defeated Houston 65-63 at Alamodome on Monday, winning its third national championship. Will Richard led the team with 18 points and eight rebounds on 50% shooting.
Program star Walter Clayton Jr. struggled early in the game and was held scoreless in the first half. He shot 3 of 10 overall.
However, Clayton Jr. remained aggressive to post 11 points, seven assists and five rebounds. His most impactful play came in the final seconds, when he stopped Emanuel Sharp from attempting a potential game-winning 3-pointer.
There were only four lead changes throughout the game, with Florida leading the contest for a little over one minute. Moreover, it came back from a 12-point deficit in the final 16 minutes of action. The last time the school won it all was in 2007, which was the second leg of its back-to-back.
