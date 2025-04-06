$12 Million worth Dawn Staley demands a separate TV deal for women's basketball ahead of NCAA championship game

Dawn Staley wants women’s college basketball to get the recognition and revenue it deserves. Ahead of the NCAA championship game, the South Carolina head coach called for a separate television deal for the women’s tournament. Her goal: to clearly understand the sport’s true market value.

"I don't know if he can get that—open up negotiations for a new television deal would be nice. We need our own television deal so we can understand what our worth is," Staley said at a Final Four press conference.

Right now, women’s basketball is bundled into an eight-year, $920 million contract the NCAA signed with ESPN in 2024. That deal covers 40 championships, not just basketball. Coaches, including Staley, believe that structure undercuts what the women’s tournament could earn on its own.

Jose Fernandez, the new Women’s Basketball Coaches Association president and head coach at South Florida, may lead talks on a possible new deal. Past projections show a standalone women’s tournament could bring in up to $81 million per year - more than triple what the previous 14-year agreement paid annually.

Staley, who has a net worth of $12 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), isn’t just coaching for titles, she’s also pushing for progress.

Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks earned their spot in the title game

Dawn Staley talks to ESPN commentator Holly Rowe - Source: Imagn

South Carolina is chasing its third NCAA title in four years. The 2022 and 2024 champions face UConn on Sunday in the national championship game.

UConn, one of college basketball’s most storied programs, is led by Paige Bueckers. The star guard, expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, will play her final college game.

South Carolina comes in with a 35–3 record. It’s the program’s fourth straight season with at least 35 wins.

The Gamecocks earned their spot in the title game with a commanding 74–57 win over top-seeded Texas on Friday night.

Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. ET Sunday at Amalie Arena.

