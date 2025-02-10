Philadelphia native Dawn Staley repped the Eagles on Sunday as her second-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks lost 66-62 at the No. 4 Texas Longhorns. For the second time in three years, Jalen Hurts and Co. are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs for a chance to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

As the Gamecocks struggled against the Longhorns, cameras caught Staley wearing a pair of the Run 55 Sneaker from Louis Vuitton (worth $362.45 billion, according to macro trends) in Eagles-themed colors. She wore socks in the same color with the word "Eagles" stitched on the leg. Staley also wore a Super Bowl LIX sweatshirt with a Philadelphia Eagles logo.

This is not her first time wearing gear in support of the Philadelphia Eagles, as she has worn the team's jerseys and jackets to games and practices. On Wednesday, while talking to the media, Dawn Staley, who is worth $12 million (per Celebrity Net Worth) shared that the Super Bowl LIX belongs to the Eagles:

"Rest assured, my Eagles fans, we got this one. Now, get mad if we turn the ball over, get mad if we fumble the ball, get mad if they score on us. Just remember, when the clock strikes zero, we will be winners. But it doesn't matter, tush push us over the finish line to get us a Super Bowl."

However, Staley added that she would not be present in person at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans:

"And I'm not going to the Super Bowl; (President) Trump is going to be at the Super Bowl, so they closed the airspace. Party here, though."

Dawn Staley's South Carolina records second loss of the season

After a 67-50 win against Texas on Jan. 12, South Carolina lost the return game on Sunday. The Longhorns maintained a lead over the Gamecocks through all four quarters en route to winning 66-62.

Talking to the press after the game, Dawn Staley said:

"They disrupted us. We worked on some things that we could do to relieve the pressure, but it didn’t work. It’s a lot easier when you’re practicing and you’re not in this environment. It’s loud, and you can’t hear what the play call is and you’ve got to improvise a little bit.

"I thought they did a better job improvising and running their sets. We couldn’t disrupt them as much as we disrupted them at our place. They returned the favor."

Up next, Staley and her team will continue Southeastern Conference play against Florida on Thursday.

