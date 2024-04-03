Rapper Ice Cube set the sporting world on fire last week with a $5 million offer to Caitlin Clark to play in his Big 3 basketball League, which he co-owns with business man Jeff Kwatinetz.

The $160 million worth rapper (as per Forbes) has since stood his ground when discussing the explosive offer and established its legitimacy.

During a recent appearance on an "All the Smoke" podcast episode, the Big 3 owner talked about the offer and why it was so attractive to sponsors of his league.

"With us it's kind of a NIL situation, our sponsors are clamoring, they would love for her to join the league, and if she joined the league, they would support the league even more," Ice Cube said.

"We were hoping to hear something back but we haven't heard anything back yet. It's a thing where we believe the money is there if she decides to join the league with no problem because they're just sitting there waiting for her."

How serious is the Big 3 Caitlin Clark offer?

The Caitlin Clark effect has snowballed to a previously unheard of level with the Iowa star getting rockstar treatment wherever she goes and being the subject of enormous financial offers like the one by Ice Cube.

But just how serious is the offer from Ice Cube and could Clark end up playing in the Big 3 League?

The Big 3 league has 10 games per season and only one would interfere with the WNBA fixtures, but the players union has a CBA with prioritization rules that prevent players from playing in two leagues in the same season as confirmed by ESPN analyst, Rebecca Lobo.

It is common for WNBA players who do not earn as much as their male counterparts to supplement their income by going abroad to play in the off-season, one reason Ice Cube gave for the validity of his offer.

Before the game against the Colorado Buffaloes, Caitlin Clark herself batted away the question of whether she would accept the offer.

"I honestly don't talk about those things with really anybody," Caitlin Clark said. "I have other people that deal with it. They haven't said a word to me about it. And, my main focus is on this team and helping us find a way to beat Colorado and hopefully win another one after that."

It is almost certain that Caitlin Clark will be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft to the Indiana Fever, but whether or not she opts to accept the Big 3 offer will be observed keenly by college hoops fans.

