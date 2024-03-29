Even as the Iowa Hawkeyes prepare for the Sweet 16 clash against the Colorado Buffaloes, guard Caitlin Clark is the subject of intense social media debate among fans and sports analysts alike, with her future in the balance.

On Wednesday, rapper and actor Ice Cube, who co-owns the Big3 basketball league with executive Jeff Kwatinetz, confirmed the speculation that his 3-on-3 league had offered Clark $5 million to play for a Big3 team.

Joining the discourse was former NBA player Jay Williams on ESPN's "First Take," and he had a novel proposal for the record-breaking Caitlin Clark to benefit from the deal.

“Now that this has leaked, it does lead me to a bigger question," Williams said. "If I am Caitlin Clark’s team, I am really considering saying, ‘OK, the first offer that leaked is for $5 million. The first offer. That means that I have leverage.’ Now we’ve seen deals like this before. We’ve seen Messi get rev share of the MLS with Apple.

"So the way that I’d come back at this is say, ‘OK, I’ll consider it. But how about $7 million and how about a portion of rev share of your media rights deal with CBS? If we can talk that way, then maybe we can think for a two or three-year contract.'”

The case for Caitlin Clark accepting the Big3 offer

The speculation surrounding the identity of the entity offering the popular Caitlin Clark $5 million to play in a league not named the WNBA raged for a day on sports socials before it became official.

Ice Cube, who is the co-owner of the 3-on-3 Big3 basketball league, confirmed the news with aplomb on X and started a domino of discourse on the matter.

“We intended the offer to remain private while Clark plays for the championship. But I won’t deny what’s now already out there: BIG3 made a historic offer to Clark. Why wouldn’t we?” he wrote. “Caitlin is a generational athlete who can achieve tremendous success in the BIG3.”

Ice Cube further elaborated on his reasons for extending the offer to Clark, outlining the fact that they have a track record of breaking the glass ceiling by hiring female coaches Nancy Lieberman and Lisa Leslie to coach men's teams:

"The skeptics laughed when we made Nancy Lieberman the first female coach of a men's pro team, and she won the championship in her first year. Then Lisa Leslie won it all in year two. With our offer, Caitlin Clark can make history and break down even more barriers for women athletes."

Contained in the WNBA's collective bargaining agreement are prioritization rules, which might affect any such move should Clark make it, but so far, there has been no word from the player's union body.

A potential move to the Big3 by Caitlin Clark would not directly clash with a move to the WNBA as it is a 10-game league and would break another glass ceiling for women in basketball.