Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark led the Hawkeyes to the Sweet 16 with a hard-fought win against the Iowa State Cyclones. This landed her team a rematch against the No. 5 seeded Colorado Buffaloes, who beat No. 4 seeded Kansas State Wildcats, 63-50.

The Buffs against the Hawkeyes will be a rematch of last year's Sweet 16 game in Seattle, where the $3.1 million NIL-valued Clark's (as per On3) team won 87-77.

It's safe to say that Caitlin Clark is driving a lot of traffic toward the women's basketball side of March Madness. After her heroics the whole season, many fans are rooting for her to get to the Final Four and even win a Natty.

During a pregame news conference, Colorado guard Tameiya Sadler took on the role of college basketball villain, signaling her intent to ruin the hero's well-written farewell script.

“For sure. I feel like, going into the Kansas State game, we were like, ‘We want to come in and ruin everyone’s day,'” said Sadler. “This is what we want to do. And so we like that underdog mentality because that’s when we play our best brand of basketball. So we were excited to be that villain.”

Expand Tweet

Sadler also outlined how hard it was to rattle the unflappable Clark and how the Buffs would try to approach the game.

“It’d be hard to get into her head,” Sadler said. “But we’re going to try it. We’re going to keep going. We’re going to give her our best fight, for sure. Give her anything that we have to throw her off her game and get this one.”

Caitlin Clark receives huge offer from Ice Cube

The Caitlin Clark effect has manifested itself in several ways, most prominently in sold-out arenas and enormous television ratings for Iowa games.

Musician Ice Cube recently revealed on X that he had extended an offer of $5 million to Clark to play in the Big 3 League, of which he is a co-founder.

"We intended the offer to remain private while Caitlin Clark plays for the championship," Ice Cube wrote on X. "But I won't deny what's now already out there: BIG3 made a historic offer to Caitlin Clark. Why wouldn't we? Caitlin is a generational athlete who can achieve tremendous success in the BIG3."

Expand Tweet

According to an ESPN report, the WNBA chose not to comment on whether Clark could play for a different league under the collective bargaining agreement's prioritization rules.