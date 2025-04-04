$18M worth Geno Auriemma hails UConn star as "perfect addition" to replace Nika Muhl

UConn coach Geno Auriemma was full of praise for Kaitlyn Chen, labeling her as the 'perfect addition' to the 2024-25 Huskies squad. Ahead of the Huskies’ matchup against UCLA on Friday, Auriemma spoke about Chen’s impact on the UConn squad after she joined at the beginning of the 2024-25 season.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, the $18 million worth (per Celebrity Net Worth) Auriemma said Chen was brought in to fill the void left by guard Nika Mühl.

“She’s a different player from Nika [Muhl],” Auriemma said. “Different skill set but in what we needed for this particular team, I think she’s been the perfect addition.”

Chen, a former Princeton Tigers guard, arrived at UConn ahead of the season via the transfer portal and has proved her value to Geno Auriemma. Chen has averaged 7.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 51.5% this season.

“You saw the other night in that game why it was worth bringing her in. And I’ve had a blast coaching her,” Auriemma said. “Contrary to Ivy League students, they do have a sense of humor."

During Chen’s time at Princeton, she won Ivy League Player of the Year (2023), First-team All-Ivy League (2023, 2024) and Ivy League tournament MOP (2022, 2023, 2024). In her three years with the Tigers, Chen averaged 10.5 points, 16.2 points and 15.8 points per game.

Geno Auriemma sends emotional message to Paige Bueckers

Geno Auriemma and star guard Paige Bueckers are close to the end of their five years and 121 games together. On Thursday, the Hall of Fame coach was struggling to hold back his emotions as he praised Bueckers as one of the most unique talents he’s ever coached.

"When I say unique,” Auriemma said. “I think she's closer to one or two or three of the most unique players I've ever coached. I'm really going to miss her. I can't say that out loud."

After overcoming multiple injuries that sidelined her in previous seasons, Bueckers has fought her way back to become one of the most dominant players in college basketball. Bueckers is ranked third on the program’s scoring list and her impressive 31-point performance against USC in the Elite Eight was yet another reminder of her talent.

Paige Bueckers has another opportunity to lead Geno Auriemma's Huskies to a national title, a feat that has eluded them since 2016. Bueckers is projected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, but right now, all eyes are set on Bueckers' emotional college basketball run.

