KK Arnold, Kaitlyn Chen react as Paige Bueckers earns 2025 Wade Trophy

Paige Bueckers capped off her final season at UConn by earning the 2025 Wade Trophy. The announcement came on Thursday from the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association. Named after legendary Delta State coach Lily Margaret Wade, it is also the oldest national player of the year honor in women’s college basketball.

After the announcement, Bueckers’ teammates showed their support on social media. KK Arnold and Kaitlyn Chen both shared posts from UConnWBB's Instagram page, which was posted with the caption,

"The 2025 Wade Trophy belongs to Paige Bueckers!"

KK Arnold went all dramatic by writing "myshaylaaaa" with teary eye emojis.

KK Arnold comments on Bueckers' achievement

On the other hand, Kaitlyn Chen wrote "nice".

Kaitlyn Chen reacts to Paige Bueckers' achievement

Bueckers became the seventh player from UConn to win the prestigious award. She joined the likes of Diana Taurasi (2003), Maya Moore (2009-2011), and Breanna Stewart (2015, 2016). Her name officially belongs among the greats in a program known for producing elite talent.

Paige Bueckers' 2025 season at a glance

During her redshirt senior season, Bueckers led the Huskies in scoring and playmaking. She averaged 20.1 points and 4.8 assists per game. Her shooting splits—54.3% from the field, 43.2% from beyond the arc, and 88.8% from the free-throw line. She also ranked second in the nation with a 3.49 assist-to-turnover ratio.

In the postseason, she stepped up her game even more. Across the Big East and NCAA Tournaments, Bueckers averaged 26.1 points. She even shot an impressive 57.4% from the field, 51.4% from three, and 88.9% from the line. Her performances were critical in helping UConn secure a 34-3 record and a trip to the Final Four.

Bueckers now stands third on UConn’s all-time scoring list with 2,406 career points and ninth in assists with 556. Fans and analysts called her season “one of the most complete performances” by a college guard in recent years.

The Huskies now prepare for their matchup against UCLA in the Final Four, set for Friday at 9 p.m. ET in Tampa, Florida. UCLA enters the game with a 34-2 record, matching UConn’s dominance all season.

