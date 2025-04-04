Paige Bueckers gets real on "pressure" of winning a Natty with UConn: "Anything less than a national championship is a disappointment"

Paige Bueckers spoke about the pressure of winning a national championship with UConn, describing it as motivation for the team to accomplish the goal. During a media availability session for the 2025 Final Four at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, the 6-foot guard was asked about the pressure of playing with a legendary program.

Bueckers responded that the pressure existed even before she stepped into Storrs and it's more of living up to the legacy of the 11-time champion team.

"It's a decision you have to make before you even step on a campus," Bueckers said. "Then, once you walk inside the practice facility, you see all the history, all the names, all the banners. It's just motivation and obviously there's expectations here and anything less than a national championship is really a disappointment."

The senior guard treats the pressure surrounding the team searching for their first national title in nine years as a privilege, and it's up to them to overcome it this time.

"We all look at it look at it as such and we're just extremely grateful to play here under the best coaching staff in the world in in the best program in the world," she said. "We just wear the jersey with pride and want to live up to everything that the alums have done and that the coaching staff has done."

The 11-time champion Huskies last won the title in 2016 with Breanna Stewart leading the team to four straight titles. They reached six Final Fours from 2017-2024 and competed in the national final in 2022, but fell short of winning the 12th crown. Geno Auriemma's team made its 24th Final Four appearance this season and hopes it's their time to secure title No. 12.

UConn looks to continue domination of UCLA in 2025 Final Four clash

No. 2 seed UConn looks to extend its mastery of UCLA as they collide for the ninth time. The Huskies are 7-1 against the Bruins, including 2-0 in the NCAA Tournament and they hope to keep the streak going against their top-seeded foes, who are led by the towering 6-foot-7 center Lauren Betts.

The last time UConn and UCLA faced off was in the 2023 Cayman Islands Classic with the Bruins winning 78-67 and breaking UConn's seven-game winning streak. Paige Bueckers led the Huskies' offense with 31 points.

UCLA hopes to continue its historic run after reaching its first-ever Final Four. The Cori Close-coached team is looking to make the national final at the expense of 11-time champion coach Geno Auriemma and the Huskies.

Tip-off is set at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday night and the game will be broadcast live by ESPN.

