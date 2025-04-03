$18M worth Geno Auriemma and UConn stars strike a pose ahead of Final Four

The UConn Huskies, coached by Geno Auriemma, are preparing for their 2025 NCAA Final Four berth after a successful postseason run thus far. On Monday, March 31, as the second seed of Spokane Regional 4, they defeated the top seed in the USC Trojans by 14 points, 78-64, in their Elite Eight matchup of this year's March Madness.

Auriemma, whose net worth is $18 million per Celebrity Net Worth, and his team had their photoshoot for their Final Four appearance, which the UConn social media team posted on X earlier on Wednesday, April 2.

Take a look at some of the Huskies' photos from Final Four media day below.

Seen in the four photos, firstly, is a picture of Auriemma in the center of some of his players while holding a basketball with the Huskies branding. Around him are Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, Sarah Strong, Kaitlyn Chen, Jana El-Alfy, KK Arnold and Ashlynn Shade.

The next photo includes the aforementioned Bueckers, who is holding the same basketball while striking a pose. After that is a photo that includes two film pictures of both Strong and Fudd. The last photo then is presumably taken from a phone that shows El-Alfy, Shade and Arnold taking a group picture while smiling in front of one of the photoshoot's cameras.

UConn Huskies looking to take home national championship No. 12 this season

Hungry as ever to win their program's first national championship in almost a decade, nine years to be exact, since winning it back in 2016, a national title berth this season for the UConn Huskies gives them their 12th in program history, which is the most by any school in Division 1 women's college basketball.

Overall, the Huskies have fared well in the current campaign, as they won both their 12th straight regular season championship and conference tournament title. UConn has had a 35-3 overall record, and a dominant 18-0 during Big East play.

There is a sense of confidence with the Huskies team. They are poised to win it all this year, given how they have fared in the winner-take-all tourney thus far. Their Final Four game against the first seed overall in the UCLA Bruins is slated for Friday, April 4, in the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

