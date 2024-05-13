Fans react to Utah State transfer Great Osobor's Washington commitment

College basketball fans are torn about Great Osobor committing to Washington. Osobor chose the Huskies over similar offers from Louisville and Texas Tech.

Osobor entered the transfer portal in April and was considered to be the top player available. The former Utah State Aggie was the Mountain West Conference Player of the Year, and according to ESPN, he has an agreement in place to transfer to Washington for a staggering NIL deal of $2 million. The deal reportedly has marketing assurances and was negotiated by GSL Sports' George Langberg.

Osobor has one year of college eligibility remaining, and after he transferred to Washington, basketball fans were torn on whether it was a good move or not.

"2 million for non shooter," a fan wrote.

"2 million for a guy who can’t score outside the paint?!?!?!" a fan added.

Other fans, meanwhile, were happy to see him land such a big deal as a college athlete.

"Good for him but disgusting for college sports," a fan wrote.

"Washington paying 2 mil + to miss the tournament," a fan wrote.

Others don't believe that Osobor will be getting paid $2 million.

"Ain’t no way he’s getting $2M," a fan wrote.

"Prove the $2 million. I call BS/made up," another fan added.

It's clear that fans are split on Great Osobor reportedly getting $2 million for just one season at Washington, but he was the top available player in the transfer portal.

Last season at Utah State, Osobor recorded 17.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals.

Great Osobor is excited to lead Washington back to the tournament

Following the announcement that Great Osobor has committed to Washington, he released a statement and said he plans to lead the Huskies back to the NCAA Tournament.

"I would like to thank God for putting me in this position," Osobor said Monday, via ESPN. "Washington will allow me to maximize my potential as a player in my final year of college basketball. Coach [Danny] Sprinkle has been with me every step of the way since I came from England, and I cannot wait to help the Huskies get back to the NCAA Tournament."

Osobor said he plans on using his money and the position he is in to be a role model to his two younger sisters.

The England-born forward also said the money will help change his and his family's lives.

"I was not a highly recruited player coming out of England with only a few Division I offers," Osobor said. "Assistant coach Chris Haslam had a huge part in recruiting me to Montana State, and I owe him a lot for that. I am more motivated than ever to show young kids that it doesn't matter where you come from. If you put in the work and necessary sacrifice, your time will come."

According to ESPN, Great Osobor's father is a taxi driver, and his mother is an elderly caregiver.