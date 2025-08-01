$20 million worth Dan Hurley announces latest venture with great excitement: "A lot of people are gonna enjoy the leadership lessons."

  • home icon
By Inioluwa
Published Aug 01, 2025 00:10 GMT
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal - Source: Imagn
On Thursday, UConn Huskies coach Dan Hurley shared a video announcing his upcoming book, 'Never Stop.' In the video shared on Instagram, Hurley shared that the book, set to launch this fall, will take readers into his personal journey through life and basketball.

He also mentioned that readers can expect a mix of leadership lessons, life experiences and stories from his career.

"I'm really excited about something that's gonna happen in the fall," Coach Hurley said. "I'm going to be launching this project that's been a labor of love for me for the last year, partnering up with an incredible author in Ian O'Connor to produce this book that I think a lot of people are going to enjoy: the leadership lessons, the life story, and the honesty of what it's taken in my basketball life journey to get here."
Dan Hurley, who has a reported net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, also shared that he's teamed up with Premiere Collectibles, one of America's largest autographed bookstores. Through the partnership, fans will have the chance to grab signed copies of 'Never Stop' when they become available.

"I've also partnered up with Premier Collectibles, and I've signed some books, a limited number of books, that will be available if you go to premiercollectibles.com/NeverStop," Hurley said. "You will have the opportunity to grab a couple of those. Cannot wait for you to read this book. I think it's going to make an impact. I think it's a great book."
Dan Hurley began his coaching journey in 1996 as an assistant at St. Anthony High School. He's worked his way up through various programs, including stints at Rutgers, St. Benedict's Prep, Wagner and Rhode Island, before landing at UConn in 2018.

Since taking over the Huskies, Hurley has found great success, leading the team to back-to-back NCAA Division I tournament championships in 2023 and 2024. He also guided them to a Big East Tournament title and a regular-season championship in 2024.

UConn coach Dan Hurley addresses the Huskies' shortcomings

Coach Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies are putting in the work, both on and off the court, as they gear up for the 2025–26 college basketball season.

In an interview with Storrs Central, UConn's official marketing partner, Hurley looked back on last season, reflecting on the team's performance.

"Why were so bad defensively? Number one, we're a dreadful transition team defensively," Hurley said (Timestamp: 3:59). "And that's the number one way you could have a bad season: if you are not an elite transition defense team. Then, you know, we couldn't guard the ball."
youtube-cover

Last season, the Huskies only made it to the second round of the NCAA tournament. They ended the season with a 24-12 record.

