“We are a dreadful transition team”: $20 million worth Dan Hurley pinpoints areas that UConn needs to work on ahead of next season  

UCon coach Dan Hurley discussed with the media on Friday what went wrong with the Huskies last season.

Hurley mentioned that he's been watching games from 2024-25, while keeping the current roster in mind.

"Just watching last year, I'll tell you the stuff I like that we ran, that we want to implement again," Hurley said. "Cause I'm watching our team right now. So, while I'm watching, last year and looking at the skill set of our current team, I'm imagining these players and some of the different things we're running on offense.

"So, like, the stuff we wanna carry over from what we did offensively that's going to fit this team because every team's different and you can't run the same stuff every year as a coach. You got to fit it to the personnel."

Hurley, who has a net worth of $20 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth, also talked about the Huskies' defensive performance.

"Why were so bad defensively? Number one, we're a dreadful transition team defensively," Hurley said. "And that's the number one way you could have a bad season: if you are not an elite transition defense team. Then, you know, we couldn't guard the ball.

"Everything I thought caused us not to be in championship contention the way we should be, which was on display when you watch the season."

UConn finished with a 24-11 record, including 14-6 in Big East play — good for third in the conference. It earned a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament, defeating Oklahoma in the first round before falling to No. 1-seeded Florida. Liam McNeeley became a key player and earned Big East Freshman of the Year honors.

2025-26 roster for Dan Hurley's UConn

Liam McNeeley was originally picked by Phoenix but was traded to the Charlotte Hornets in the 2025 NBA draft. Alex Karaban, Solo Ball, Tarris Reed Jr., Jaylin Stewart, Jayden Ross and Souleymane Diaby form UConn's returning core.

The transfers bring strength to the Huskies' backcourt and scoring depth. Silas Demary Jr. is expected to contribute scoring and defensive versatility, while Malachi Smith adds depth at guard.

Alec Millender, a 6‑foot‑1 transfer shooting guard from IU–Indianapolis, has shooting and bench experience. Freshmen guard and Indiana Mr. Basketball Braylon Mullins, Eric Reibe and Jacob Furphy bring size and shooting.

Dan Hurley has a solid 10-man rotation with positional flexibility and experience. UConn aims to bounce back from a second-round NCAA Tournament exit and contend in the Big East.

