“Could pattern his game like Luka Dončić”: Analyst makes bold comparison for Braylon Mullins ahead of freshman season for Dan Hurley's UConn

Braylon Mullins is expected to play a key role for Dan Hurley's UConn in his freshman year next season. Many are eager to see how Mullins fares for the Huskies, with a few comparing him to some of the best players currently in the NBA.

On Wednesday, college basketball analyst Mark Zanetto said that Mullins could pattern his game similar to LA Lakers superstar Luka Doncic.

"He (Mullins) is bouncy, he’s got enough wiggle in his game to be an absolute problem," Zanetto said on the 'Big East Energy Network' show (13:53). "And he could, quite honestly, pattern his game like Luka Dončić — in terms of his ability to break you down off the dribble and play off two feet in the paint.

"But his main focus at UConn next year is going to be scoring. If it’s not Solo (Ball), it’s going to be Braylon coming off screens. And he’s got an absolutely perfect shot. As a connoisseur of shooters, it’s elite."

Mullins will have to work his way to the top if he wants to have a similar career trajectory as five-time NBA All-Star Doncic. However, he does possess the talent to make it to the pro league.

Mullins played four years at Greenfield-Central High School in Indiana. As a senior, he was named Indiana Mr. Basketball and selected as a McDonald's All-American. It will be interesting to see how Mullins develops at UConn under two-time national championship-winning coach Hurley and his staff.

Dan Hurley's long-term commitment to UConn

UConn Huskies HC Dan Hurley

Dan Hurley led UConn to back-to-back national championships in 2023 and 2024. His success at the collegiate level garnered some interest from NBA teams, including the LA Lakers last year.

However, Hurley stayed with the Huskies and continues to build his legacy at the collegiate level. After turning down the Lakers, Hurley signed a six-year, $50 million deal with UConn, and in his tenure, he has made the program one of the most attractive teams for young recruits.

UConn hired Hurley in March 2018. In seven years with the team, he has led the Huskies to a 165-69 record.

The Huskies were on course to complete a three-peat of national titles this year, but they crashed out of the NCAA Tournament in the Round of 32, with a loss to eventual national champion, Florida.

