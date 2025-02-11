$20 million worth Dan Hurley makes bold statement after UConn drops down from Top 25 AP poll

On Friday, Dan Hurley's once-ranked UConn Huskies lost to the St. John's Red Storm by just six points, 68-62, on their home floor for their fourth loss of conference play, seventh overall.

Expand Tweet

Trending

This caused the back-to-back defending national champions to drop down from the Top 25 AP poll in its entirety for the week, a first for them in an impressive 53 straight weeks. On the heels of an up-and-down overall 2024-2025 campaign, things aren't looking too positive for Hurley & Co. in their bid for a potential national title repeat.

Per NJ.com, Hurley, whose net worth is $20 million per Celebrity Net Worth, said that there is still much basketball to be played by the Huskies as no matter the outcome, there will always be something to say against them.

“No one gets crowned in February," Hurley said after the game. "You know, there’s no crowns handed out for a while here. Obviously, in today’s world there’s going to be very quick reactions and all types of hot takes. You win a game at Marquette, you’re back and you’re the team that now, once they’re healthy, everyone’s gonna be afraid of.

"And then you lose a close game at home to a really good team [St. John’s, and you stink again."

UConn has gone 4-4 in their last eight fixtures including their most recent defeat. They will have another chance to get back to the victory column on Tuesday, against the No. 24-ranked Creighton Bluejays on the road.

Dan Hurley shares what the UConn Huskies will do moving forward

NCAA Basketball: St. John at Connecticut - Source: David Butler II, Imagn

With their backs seemingly against the wall, Dan Hurley and the rest of his squad may need to revamp their game plan moving forward. In the interview, the seven-year UConn coach would detail how things could have been different for the team and how they plan on tackling this.

“If we were healthier and played a little bit better and coached better, we could very easily be a two or three loss team at this point of the year and have a completely different take on things," the coach said. "So right now we’re focused on that, getting a couple possessions better. We’ve made some strides defensively.

"We’ve made some strides by out-rebounding St. John’s in the game, which not many people have been able to do. But now, we’ve got to deal with the turnover issue, and now we just got to get a team that could kind of stay healthy and just be able to play out the rest of its season and try to get to its ceiling.”

If Hurley and the Huskies aim to potentially three-peat as national champions, then it may start with getting back into the national poll. From here, they can use this momentum to propel them towards a deep run in the national tournament come March.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here