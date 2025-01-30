Dan Hurley drops major career decision while addressing UConn fans booing him: "Undyingly loyal to me and they get that same back from me"

UConn coach Dan Hurley addressed the fans booing the Huskies against DePaul at the XL Center on Wednesday. After a terrible start to the game and being down 28-14 with six minutes left in the first half, the home fans had had enough and booed the team.

The back-to-back national champions had already suffered six defeats this season, including three in the last five games before this matchup.

During the postgame media conference, Dan Hurley was asked about how he felt hearing the boos from the crowd. At first, the coach asked if the fans were booing the referee, saying he did not want them booing the officials. However, he then went on to address the fans.

"I guess that's just for the fans to decide, whether this program and everything we've given them the last couple years — whether they believe that that was the right thing to do," Hurley said (7:22).

"My UConn fans, while I'm getting crushed by all types of people in the national media, my UConn fans have had my back since I've been here and are undyingly loyal to me, and they get that same back from me. That's why I'll never coach basketball in any other place unless you guys just don't want me here anymore."

Dan Hurley, who came to Storrs in 2018, has become a beloved figure in the state of Connecticut, especially after leading the Huskies to two consecutive national titles in 2023 and 2024.

Last June, the LA Lakers tried to lure Hurley away with a six-year, $70 million contract, but the coach declined and instead signed an extension deal to remain in Connecticut through 2030.

Dan Hurley's UConn avoids consecutive losses with comeback victory

The defending champion UConn Huskies, currently at No. 25, would have likely dropped out of AP rankings if they had lost against the DePaul Blue Demons on Wednesday. However, Dan Hurley's men mounted a second-half comeback to win the game 72-61.

They also avoided a second straight loss, having fallen to the Xavier Musketeers in their previous outing.

The last time UConn lost consecutive games was earlier this season when it traveled to Lahaina, Hawaii, for the Maui Invitational tournament. The Huskies went 0-3 in that event, losing to Dayton, Memphis and Colorado.

Dan Hurley’s UConn would go on a tear after that, winning its next eight games, before losing to Villanova on Jan. 8. The Huskies have another marquee Big East showdown coming up against No. 9 Marquette on Saturday.

