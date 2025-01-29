Dan Hurley explains how Geno Auriemma, Jim Calhoun, Tom Izzo, Nate Oats and his own father have mentored him in various ways

While talking about the criticism for his sideline stunts with 247Sports, Dan Hurley shared that he looks up to Geno Auriemma, Nate Oats, Jim Calhoun, Tom Izzo and his father Bob Hurley whenever he needs a reality check.

In the interview released through YouTube on Saturday, Hurley said that he did not realize the impact his tussles with referees would create this season. He then shared that those are the moments he turns to his mentors.

"I believe some of the criticism is warranted.. my behavior, at times, deserves a reaction. I think it goes way, way too far," Hurley said (at 12:16). "But those are opportunities I think, whether it's calling Coach Calhoun or you know I had a conversation with Geno prior to the Baylor game that I was in a really bad space."

Trending

Dan Hurley was one game separated from losing three consecutive games in the Maui Invitational in Hawaii before facing Baylor on Dec. 4. The loss drew questions about UConn's winning caliber and Hurley's sideline outbursts were heavily criticized.

"Those conversations I had with those guys about getting myself centered and re-prioritizing the aspects of coaching that really excite you. 'Just focus on getting the most out of your team right now Dan, forget about whether you're the best team in the country right now... you love being a coach, you get your team ready for Baylor.'"

Dan Hurley also mentioned taking advice and being redirected by Michigan State's Tom Izzo, Chicago Bulls' Billy Donovan, his brother and his dad. He added that he shares notes with Alabama Crimson Tide's Nate Oats.

Dan Hurley jokes about hoops fans' love for Bob Hurley

Bob Hurley never coached on the college level but made an impact on the grassroots level. Known for his toughness and accountability, the 2010 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee is regarded as one of the best high school basketball coaches.

With that, Dan Hurley joked that fans would have not loved his father as much had he coached in college, saying that his coaching style mirrors his father's.

"People regard my dad as obviously a Hall of Famer and they rave about my father's coaching style," he said (at 13:50). "Well, you're watching it unfold with me right now, so maybe they wouldn't like him as much."

Bob Hurley led New Jersey's St. Anthony school to 30 state championships (2 as assistant coach), most in U.S. history. He produced over 150 full-scholarship Division I caliber players, including six first-round picks in the NBA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback