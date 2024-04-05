"Somebody I really care about is going to play in the national title game": UConn HC Dan Hurley on facing Nate Oats' Alabama in Final Four

UConn head coach Dan Hurley shared his thoughts on going up against Nate Oats and Alabama in the NCAA Final Four. The Huskies head coach is a good friend of Oats, and here`s what he said to renowned CBB analyst Jeff Goodman ahead of the upcoming matchup:

"Somebody I really care about is going to play in the national title game. Preferably me."

Hurley is on a quest to be the first CBB HC since Billy Donovan to win back-to-back NCAA titles. Donovan, who is now coaching the Chicago Bulls in the NBA, notably led the Florida Gators to titles in 2006 and 2007—a team bannered by eventual NBA players Marreese Speights, Corey Brewer, Joakim Noah and Al Horford.

It`s been almost two decades since, and the UConn Huskies are on the precipice of making NCAA basketball history.

They have looked impeccable in this year`s March Madness, handily dispatching every single opponent they faced during the first four rounds. Alabama, despite being the 4-seed, is the underdog here.

Dan Hurley and Nate Oats` friendship explored

UConn`s Dan Hurley and Alabama`s Nate Oats go way back. The two already knew each other before Oats himself graced the NCAA hardwood during the latter`s time coaching high school ball. During that time, Dan Hurley was already the guy at the helm of Rhode Island (via AL.com).

Notably, Hurley visited Oats' Romulus High School in Detroit and recalls being impressed with how the latter led his team. The then-Rhode Island head coach even said that Oats reminded him of his own father, Bob Hurley Sr., who was elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

“I went and watched them before a state tournament game," Hurley said. "Had one of the most detailed video scouts that you’ll see, and then back, they had spaghetti cooking on the stove. You could see he was a high-level guy that just happened to be coaching in (high school)."

“He was running a college program in high school," Hurley added. "The thing I noticed about Nate when we recruited E.C. was like, this guy’s wired different, No. 1, he’s got a different energy about him just the way he shows up when you meet him."

The NCAA Final Four doubleheader is set for April 6, with UConn and Alabama playing after Purdue and NC State. Game times are at 6:09 PM and 8:49 PM ET.

