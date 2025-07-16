"20+ win season loading": Syracuse fans react as Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, gets busy in training ahead of college debut 

Kiyan Anthony is set to play for his father's alma mater, Syracuse, next season. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard was seen in the gym along with the new additions, Sadiq White Jr., Nate Kingz and Bryce Zephir.

In a video posted by the Instagram page of Syracuse Men's Basketball on Monday, Carmelo Anthony's son worked on his shooting inside the paint and from different angles behind the 3-point arc.

Syracuse fans were excited to see their new additions working hard in practice and shared their reactions.

Syracuse fans react as Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony gets busy at training ahead of college debut

"20+ win season Loading," commented a fan.

"Ok we look like we’re working now," wrote another.

One fan is elated with Kiyan Anthony's work ethic:

"Yea thats fire man.. idk why ppl have been underrating kiyan so much even with the rankings, he should Def be top 15, if not top 10.. he got the training he got the mindset he got the genes, he Def gon have a successful college career I give him max 2y before he goes to the NBA draft.. you gon see how great he is when he plays at Syracuse."

"Looking smooth! Can’t wait for the season to start! Go Cuse!," another commented.

One fan is happy with Syracuse's recruitment:

"I believe syracuse has signed the most underrated players in the class.. sadiq white showed how good he is in one of the tournaments kiyan is kiyan but aint nobody talking about them.. sleepin on these players is crazy yo."

"About to be a fire 14 win team," wrote another.

"🔥🔥🔥🔥 we looking dam good. ...," one Syracuse fan sounded happy with the team's practice.

Kiyan Anthony shares a funny moment with his father, Carmelo Anthony

Ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony was seen with his son, Kiyan Anthony, in an Instagram video on June 9, where the father-son duo discussed the close friends feature.

The former New York Knicks star asked his son how often he changes his close friends list.

"I change my close friends a lot too. So, if I want to post something for just my friends to see, just all my bros to see, I'll take everybody out and just put my closest friends," Kiyan said.

Kiyan's next reply made Carmelo laugh:

"But if I got a good picture or something, I might put all girls in there, see what I'm saying? So close friends could vary and change, depending on the day."

From the 2025 class, Kiyan Anthony will be joined by Sadiq White, Luke Fennell and Aaron Womack.

