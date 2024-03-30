LSU superstar Angel Reese will attempt to lead the Tigers to another Elite Eight appearance when her No. 3 seeded team clashes against the No. 2 UCLA Bruins in a highly-anticipated Sweet 16 clash.

Before the game, LSU released a spine-tingling video narrated by former LSU quarterback and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, highlighting the narrative around LSU that has painted them as underdogs.

"The kids are doing it, electric offense, stifling defense. Pick your poison, in the paint, on the perimeter, in transition. It's a dangerous sight. LSU versus everybody." Daniels said.

Angel Reese on her battle against Lauren Betts

The LSU Tigers will be worried about the presence of UCLA's dominant center, Lauren Betts, who has had a stellar season, averaging 14.9 points, 9.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists on 65% shooting from the field.

The battle between the physical Betts and the aggressive Angel Reese will be highly entertaining, and whoever wins might be the clincher for the winner of the game.

The pair played together for Team USA in the AmeriCup last summer and understand each other's strengths and weaknesses from being in camp together.

During her pregame news conference, Angel Reese battled back against the notion that she would struggle against the much bigger Lauren Betts (6-foot-7).

“Of course, people are going to think that I’m not at the advantage,” Reese said. “Of course, I’m not going to be as [good] against bigger players, but I think I’ve proven myself a lot this year playing against bigger players.

“She’s a really skilled post player,” Reese said of Betts. “Just being able to understand how I can play [against taller players], being able to bring them out of the paint and just use any speed and quickness around them, I think, is going to be my advantage.”

On her part, Lauren Betts was highly complimentary of Angel Reese and mentioned that she knows what to expect from the LSU superstar.

“Super aggressive, talented inside post player,” Betts said of Angel Reese.

“I think I have an idea of what I’m walking into. I think, obviously, Angel and I are going to be really aggressive inside. I think just not falling into foul trouble is super important in this game because Angel is going to try to go through me.”

It would be a mistake for both teams to focus on the two-star players and forget the presence of the vastly talented supporting cast, which includes Flau'Jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow for LSU and Charisma Osborne and Kiki Rice for UCLA.