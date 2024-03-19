2024 AP Poll Top 25 Men's College Basketball Rankings for Week 20: Updated NCAAB Rankings

With March Madness in full swing, it's time to take a last look at the AP Poll Top 25 rankings.

Although the rankings may not have much significance this week as compared to the NCAA Tournament seedings, they can still help us gauge the last round of pre-NCAA changes. So, without further ado, here is the final pre-NCAA Tournament AP Top 25.

AP Poll Top 25 College Basketball Rankings for Week 20

AP Poll Ranking Team Record Total Points Ranking Last Week 1 Connecticut 31-3 1549 2 2 Houston 30-4 1460 1 3 Purdue 29-4 1436 3 4 Iowa State 27-7 1342 7 5 North Carolina 27-7 1325 4 6 Tennessee 24-8 1158 5 7 Auburn 27-7 1096 12 8 Marquette 25-9 1082 10 9 Arizona 25-8 1080 6 10 Illinois 26-8 1040 13 11 Creighton 23-9 920 8 12 Kentucky 23-9 866 9 13 Duke 24-8 834 11 14 Baylor 23-10 806 14 15 Saint Mary's 26-7 568 21 16 South Carolina 26-7 527 15 17 Kansas 22-10 445 16 18 Gonzaga 25-7 413 17 19 Alabama 21-11 380 19 20 Utah State 27-6 346 18 21 BYU 23-10 310 20 22 Texas Tech 23-10 205 25 23 Wisconsin 22-13 175 23 24 San Diego State 24-10 158 24 25 Washington State 24-9 138 22

Significant Drops

Tommy Lloyd and Arizona dropped three spots in the AP poll after losing to Oregon.

Conference tournament action shook up the top 25 in drastic ways. Only five of the top 25 teams remained in the same position as the previous week. While breaking down every loss involving a top-25 team would be imposing, here are a few of the most significant falls in the poll.

Arizona fell three spots after a 67-59 loss to Oregon in the Pac-12 semifinals. Arizona shot just 38% in that game, was outrebounded by the Ducks, and saw Caleb Love score just six points. But Oregon went on to win the league crown. Still, Arizona dropped from sixth to ninth.

Creighton also dropped three spots following a 78-73 loss to Providence in the Big East quarterfinals. The Blue Jays shot just 38% in their loss and forced only five turnovers from the Friars. Providence ended up just off the NCAA Tournament bubble, but the loss dropped Creighton from eighth to 11th.

Add Kentucky to the list of three pitfalls. Their 97-87 loss to Texas A&M still left the Wildcats with a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament. But it dropped them from ninth to 12th in the AP Poll. Kentucky watched the Aggies shoot 11 for 26 from 3-point range and take 30 free throws in the loss.

Washington State nearly slid out of the top 25 in their drop, falling from 22nd to 25th. The Cougars lost a Pac-12 semifinal to Colorado, 58-52. Washington State had 19 turnovers in the game and lost despite outrebounding Colorado by a +8 margin.

Impressive Jumps

After winning the SEC Tournament, Auburn rose five AP Top 25 poll slots.

Saint Mary's had the biggest gain in the poll, moving from 21st to 15th. The Gaels picked up a 69-60 win over Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference finals. That game was the tie-breaker in the three games the two teams have played this season. Saint Mary's played only six players in the championship and got 23 points from guard Aidan Mahaney.

Rivaling Saint Mary's for the best week was Auburn. The Tigers jumped from 12th to seventh by winning the SEC Tournament.

Auburn survived a tumultuous quarterfinal on Friday as the only one of the SEC's top four seeds to win. They beat Florida 86-67 in the championship. Auburn shot 51% and forward Johnny Broome had 19 points and 11 rebounds.

A few other teams jumped three spots. Iowa State notably went from seventh to fourth after winning the Big 12 crown. Illinois rose from 13th to tenth by winning the Big Ten. Finally, Texas Tech jumped from 25th to 22nd after beating BYU in the Big 12 quarterfinal but then falling to Houston in the semifinal.

Poll : How many teams from the top 10 will end up in the Final Four? More than two Two or fewer 0 votes View Discussion