2024 March Madness Men's Bracket Predictions: Bracketology Projection for the Field of 68 ft. UConn

With March Madness around the corner, men’s college basketball teams will experience a wide range of emotions in less than a week.

Some will feel validated by securing a top seed following a strong season. Some will feel relieved they snuck in following varying degrees of regular-season success and failure. Some will feel snubbed for not compiling signature wins.

Which teams will make the NCAA college basketball tournament? Some of that depends on how teams fare in the various conference tournaments this week. But based on how teams performed both in non-conference and conference play, below is a look at which teams should make the final cut.

2024 March Madness Men’s Bracket Predictions

Seed East South Midwest West 1 UConn Houston Purdue Tennessee 16 Merrimack South Dakota State Grambling Little Rock 8 Northwestern Florida Atlantic University Nevada Texas 9 TCU Michigan State Boise State Mississippi State 5 BYU Utah State Clemson San Diego State 12 Providence McNeese Princeton South Florida 4 Auburn Alabama Kentucky Illinois 13 Samford Grand Canyon Appalachian State UC Irvine 6 South Carolina Washington State Wisconsin Florida 11 New Mexico Colorado Virginia St. John's 3 Kansas Creighton Iowa State Baylor 14 High Point Toledo Vermont Colgate 2 North Carolina Duke Marquette Arizona 15 Quinnipac Oakland Charleston Eastern Washington 7 Saint Mary's Dayton Texas Tech Gonzaga 10 Oklahoma Richmond Indiana State Nebraska

March Madness 2024: Field of 68 projections

1. Houston (1, Big 12)

2. Purdue (1, Big Ten)

3. UConn (1, Big East)

4. Tennessee (1, SEC)

5. North Carolina (2, ACC)

6. Arizona (2, Pac-12)

7. Marquette (2, Big East)

8. Duke (2, ACC)

9. Kansas (3, Big 12)

10. Iowa State (3 Big 12)

11. Baylor (3, Big 12)

12. Creighton (3, Big East)

13. Kentucky (4, SEC)

14. Alabama (4, SEC)

15. Illinois (4, Big Ten)

16. Clemson (4, ACC)

17. Auburn (5, SEC)

18. BYU (5, Big 12)

19. San Diego State (5, MWC)

20. Utah State (5, MWC)

21. South Carolina (6, SEC)

22. Florida (6, SEC)

23. Wisconsin (6, Big Ten)

24. Washington State (6, Pac-12)

25. Dayton (7, Atlantic-10)

26. Texas Tech (7, Big 12)

27. Saint Mary’s (7, West Coast)

28. Nevada (7, MWC)

29. Gonzaga (8, West Coast)

30. FAU (8, AAC)

31. Texas (8, Big 12)

32. Boise State (8, MWC)

33. Northwestern (9, Big Ten)

34. Michigan State (9, Big Ten)

35. TCU (9, Big 12)

36. Mississippi State (9, SEC)

37. Nebraska (10, Big Ten)

38. Oklahoma (10, Big 12)

39. Indiana State (10, MVC)

40. Richmond (10, Atlantic-10)

41. St. John’s (11, Big East)

42. Virginia (11, ACC)

43. New Mexico (11, MWC)

44. Colorado (11, Pac-12)

45. Providence (12, Big East)

46. Princeton (12, Ivy League)

47. McNeese (12, Southland)

48. South Florida (12, Big East)

49. UC Irvine (13, Big West)

50. Samford (13, Southern)

51. Grand Canyon (13, WAC)

52. Appalachian State (13, Sun Belt)

53. Vermont (14, America East)

54. Toledo (14, MAC)

55. Charleston (14, CAA)

56. High Point (14, Big South)

57. Colgate (15, Patriot League)

58. Eastern Washington (15, Big Sky)

59. Oakland (15, Horizon)

60. South Dakota State (15, Summit)

61. Grambling (16, SWAC)

62. Quinnipiac (16, MAAC)

63. Merrimack (16, Northeast)

64. Little Rock (16, OVC)

65. Seton Hall (first four, Big East)

66. Utah (first four, Big Ten)

67. Pitt (first four, Big East)

68. Iowa (first four Big Ten)

Conferences with the most projected teams in March Madness 2024

Conference No. of teams Teams Big 12 9 Houston, Kansas, Iowa State, Baylor, BYU, Texas Tech, Texas, TCU, Oklahoma Big East 8 UConn, Marquette, Creighton, St. John’s, Providence, South Florida, Seton Hall, Pitt Big Ten 8 Purdue, Illinois, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Michigan State, Nebraska, Utah, Iowa SEC 7 Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, Auburn, South Carolina, Florida, Mississippi State Mountain West 5 San Diego State, Utah State, Nevada, Boise State, New Mexico ACC 4 North Carolina, Duke, Clemson, Virginia Pac-12 3 Arizona, Washington State, Colorado Atlantic-10 2 Dayton, Richmond West Coast 2 Saint Mary's, Gonzaga AAC 1 FAU American East 1 Vermont Big West 1 UC Irvine Big Sky 1 Eastern Washington Big South 1 High Point CAA 1 Charleston Horizon 1 Oakland Ivy League 1 Princeton MAC 1 Toledo MAAC 1 Quinnipac MVC 1 Indiana State Northeast 1 Merrimack Patriot League 1 Colgate Southern 1 Samford Southland 1 McNeese Summit 1 South Dakota State Sun Belt 1 Appalachian State SWAC 1 Grambling OVC 1 Little Rock WAC 1 Grand Canyon

Bubble teams for the 2024 NCAA Tournament

Texas A&M (18-13, 9-9 in SEC)

The Aggies reeled off three consecutive wins following a five-game losing streak. Texas A&M has collected signature wins over Mississippi State, Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida and Iowa State. Nonetheless, the selection committee may penalize Texas A&M for its inconsistency.

Syracuse (20-11, 11-9 in ACC)

The Orange has won four of its last five games, but will it be enough to address its six double-digit losses in ACC play? Syracuse’s fortunes likely hinge on whether it can make a deep push in the ACC tournament.

Kansas State (18-13, 8-10 in Big-12)

The Wildcats rectified consecutive losses to Cincinnati and Kansas with a signature season-finale win over Iowa State. That earns them a first-round bye as the 10th seed in the Big 12 tournament, but Kansas State will still need to make a serious run in conference play to make the Big Dance.

Virginia Tech (16-15, 10-10 in ACC)

The Hokies ended their season with a three-game winning streak, which secured a first-round bye in the ACC tournament. Following an inconsistent January, Virginia Tech could go deep in the conference tournament.

Memphis (22-8, 11-6 in AAC)

The Tigers ended the season with a loss to FAU, which squandered the chance both to extend a five-game winning streak and collect their fourth Quad 1 win. Memphis remains on the bubble amid a 3-6 record from mid January to mid-February, a stretch that included two Quad 3 losses and one Quad 4 loss.

Wake Forest (19-12, 11-9 in ACC)

After losing three consecutive games, including road losses at Notre Dame and Virginia Tech, the Demon Deacons have stayed alive with a key win over Clemson. Wake Forest might sneak into tournament play partly thanks to securing a major upset earlier this month against Duke.

UCLA (15-16, 10-10 in Pac-12)

The Bruins halted their five-game winning streak with a comeback win over Arizona State, which ensured a No. 5 seed in the Pac-12 tournament. UCLA will need to win at least two games in the tournament to avoid its first losing record since the 2015-16 season.

Villanova (17-14, 10-10 in Big East)

The Wildcats are on thin ice. Creighton’s Trey Alexander made a fadeaway just before time expired against Villanova after it nearly overcame a 24-point first half deficit. Villanova also lost a key game against Seton Hall after previously winning five of its previous six.

