2024 Miami Heat playoffs picture after win vs New York Knicks (April 2): Updated standings, schedule and more

The Miami Heat fended off the New York Knicks 109-99 on Tuesday behind the heroics of Terry Rozier. Miami’s addition before the trade deadline put up 34 points, the most since joining the South Beach outfit, to drag his team to victory. The win pulled the Heat to 42-33 and moved them closer to a guaranteed playoffs seat.

Miami’s third win in a row inched them closer to the idle Indiana Pacers (43-33) for sixth in the Eastern Conference. With seven more games to go in the tightly packed conference, Jimmy Butler and his teammates will have more chances of moving up the standings.

The Miami Heat are likely not falling to the play-in tournament

If the Miami Heat loses their last seven games, they will end up with a 42-40 card. Their win-loss slate is already likely beyond the reach of the Chicago Bulls (36-40) and Atlanta Hawks (35-40).

It's not impossible for Atlanta and Chicago to run the table, but doing that is highly improbable, considering their injuries and strength of schedule. Miami’s eyes will focus forward as it tries to sustain a strong finishing kick to end the regular season.

Tyler Herro remains out with foot tendinitis, but the Heat got Kevin Love back. If Butler, Rozier and Bam Adebayo stay healthy, the Heat will make a big noise as the regular season winds down.

Jimmy Butler and the Heat can still earn a third seed in the East

The Miami Heat’s latest win has put them within striking distance of the third-ranked Cleveland Cavaliers (46-30). It will be an improbable feat for the Heat to accomplish thatm but they are still mathematically able to land the said spot.

The fourth-placed Orlando Magic (44-31) and the fifth-ranked New York Knicks (44-31) are unquestionably fair game for Jimmy Butler and crew. They are only two games behind both teams in the standings. With the way they have been playing, they could vault over the said teams in the East totem pole.

Terry Rozier has raised his level of play

Terry Rozier was expected to add more oomph to the Miami Heat’s offense. With Tyler Herro out, Miami has trudged on with generally positive returns due to Rozier’s presence.

Over his last three games, the former "Scary Terry" has averaged 27.7 PPG on 56.9% shooting. He's also making a sizzling 59.4% of his trifectas.

On several occasions this season, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has relied on Rozier for the crucial buckets instead of Jimmy Butler. Miami's new 1-2 punch in the closing minutes will be a problem for opponents to solve.

The Miami Heat normally turn on the proverbial switch late in the season. That has remained a trend with the way Terry Rozier has adapted around Butler and Bam Adebayo.