2024 WNBA Draft outfit tracker: Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink and other draftees’ glamorous outfits explored

The 2024 WNBA draft day has arrived for college hoopers who have long anticipated this day. It is one of the most important lives for these young ladies as they transition from college hoopers to professional basketball players.

The difficult part of demonstrating their basketball skills during March Madness is behind them. Now, the 2024 WNBA draft prospects will attend the event in their most glamorous and stylish attire.

So, let's keep track of all the draft prospects and the magnificent attires that they will wear.

#1 Angel Reese

The Bayou Barbie made a splash when she declared for the WNBA draft after getting defeated by the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Elite Eight matchup of the NCAA tournament.

Angel Reese was spotted in Brooklyn wearing one of the gowns from the Bronx and Banco Fall 2024 collection. The gown, which had a plunging neckline that also doubled as a head cover, did a fabulous job of showing off Reese's athletic build.

The gown was then paired with Christian Louboutin sandals and a silver, reflective clutch.

#2 Caitlin Clark

The projected No. 1 pick was the next star hooper to make her entrance to the Brooklyn Academy of Music for the 2024 WNBA Draft. Caitlin Clark donned an all-white attire: a white jacket, and a shimmery cropped top by Prada, paired with a white skirt and black pumps.

She also added a Prada handbag and sunglasses to her pristine look. It was the first time the Italian company dressed anyone for the NBA or WNBA draft.

#3 Cameron Brink

The Stanford Cardinals star wore a black cutout dress that also had a high slit, showing off her long legs. Brink, who is the godsister of Steph Curry, was further styled in black pumps that had chain details in the front.

Brink was also seen posing with Angel Reese.

#4 Alissa Pili

Alissa Pili, a projected first-round pick and college hooper for the Utah Utes, stunned in a black gown with golden details. The gown had an off-shoulder sleeve and a high slit that showed off her tattoos on one of her legs.

A diamond-studded necklace and simple hoop earrings added more sparkles to her already gorgeous outfit.

#5 Aaliyah Edwards

For the 2024 WNBA draft, the UConn Huskies star wore a white full-length dress that had a cut-out one on one side and a slit on the other. To complete the outfit, she paired the attire with silver-toned jewelry and heels. One of the most attractive parts of her ensemble was her basketball-shaped purse.

#6 Nika Muhl

Nika Muhl, another star player of the Huskies, turned up at the 2024 WNBA draft in an all-black outfit. She wore a long-sleeved, cropped jacket-like top, and a long black skirt. A shimmery hand purse and black pumps completed her entire look.

#7 Rickea Jackson

The Lady Vols star wore a unique rendition of a traditional power suit. She wore an all-red outfit that featured formal pants and a blazer-like top that had a long drape dropping from the front. She added a diamond necklace, a pair of diamond earrings, and a blingy pair of sunglasses to her look.

Keep coming back for more 2024 WNBA draft outfit looks.

