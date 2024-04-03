IN PHOTOS: $1.8M NIL-valued Angel Reese announces WNBA declaration with Vogue photoshoot

LSU forward Angel Reese has hit the headlines once again, this time not for her on-court antics but for her Vogue photoshoot announcing her entry into the 2024 WNBA draft.

With a WNBA draft declaration accompanied by some eye-catching pictures for Vogue, the ‘Bayou Barbie’ is taking her transition from college hoops to the professional stage to new heights.

Reese chose Vogue as the platform to unveil her decision, inspired by tennis legend Serena Williams. Declaring her readiness for the next level, Reese expressed her aspirations to become one of the greatest basketball players.

The Vogue photoshoot, shared with Reese's massive Instagram following of 2.7 million was captioned,

“BAYOU BARBIE⏩WNBA.all that rah-rah never was the icon issue. Magazines, i’m covering the icon issue…VOGUE, I got REAL issues"

Reese's college career was nothing short of spectacular, culminating in her final game with LSU in the Elite Eight round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Despite the loss, Reese's legacy on the college court is firmly established.

ELITE 8: Angel Reese's falls to Iowa's Caitlin Clark in her last LSU game

In a dramatic showdown in Albany, New York, LSU sensation bid farewell to her collegiate career, with her team falling short against Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Elite 8. Reese put a valiant effort, scoring 17 points and grabbing 20 rebounds, but LSU couldn't overcome Iowa's onslaught, losing 94-87 in a nail-biting clash.

The game marked a rematch of two All-American talents, with Reese facing off against Caitlin Clark, the NCAA’s leading all-time scorer. While LSU emerged victorious in the 2023 National Championship Game against Iowa, Clark turned the tables this time, coming up clutch with 41 points to propel her team to the Final Four.

Reese’s junior season saw her averaging 18.7 points and 13.2 rebounds per game, establishing her status as a star in college basketball, with NIL deals following her.

Reflecting on the emotional rollercoaster after the loss, Reese - who has an NIL valuation of $1.8 million (as per On3) - revealed the challenges she faced off the court, including receiving death threats and enduring harassment.

