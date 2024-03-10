2024 Wooden Award Finalists: Looking at top nominations for prestigious college basketball award feat. Hunter Dickinson

With the 2023-24 college basketball nearing its conclusion, it is time for the 2024 Wooden Award, which is given to the most outstanding men's and women's college basketball players. The Los Angeles Athletic Club presents the award in honor of Purdue's 1932 national collegiate basketball player of the year, John Wooden.

There are approximately 20 candidates for the Player of the Year and All-American Team honors. They are selected by a 26-member panel.

2024 Wooden Award finalists

NCAA-scoring leader Caitlin Clark and Purdue's Zach Edey won the award in the 2022-23 season. Some of the most notable players that have won the Wooden Award include Michael Jordan, Tim Duncan, Brittney Griner, and Larry Bird.

Here are the 15 nominees for the 2024 Wooden Award:

Antonio Reeves, Kentucky

RJ Davis, North Carolina

Hunter Dickinson, Kansas

Kyle Filipowski, Duke

DaRon Holmes II, Dayton

Johni Broome, Auburn

Tyler Kolek, Marquette

Zach Edey, Purdue

Jamal Shead, Houston

Caleb Love, Arizona

Kevin McCullar Jr., Kansas

Tristen Newton, UConn

Mark Sears, Alabama

Dalton Knecht, Tennessee

Jaedon LeDee, San Diego State

Who is the favorite to win the 2024 Wooden Award?

For the first time in the award's history, a player can be a repeat winner in more than 40 years.

Edey could go back-to-back, with Virginia's Ralph Sampson the only other player to do so in 1982 and 1983. The Purdue big man is averaging his career bests with 24.1 points (second in country), 1.9 assists, 2.2 blocks, and 11.7 rebounds (third).

Furthermore, he is shooting an excellent 62.3% from the field and needs just 26 points and 50 rebounds to become the fifth player in NCAA history to score more than 750 points and grab 400 rebounds in two seasons.

Edey's Purdue also sits in the first spot in the Big 10 with a 16-3 conference and 27-3 overall record. They are unbeaten at home and have only lost three games on the road.

Do you think Zach Edey will win the award again?

