2025 NBA Draft trivia: Cooper Flagg, Asa Newell, Derik Queen, and Liam McNeely repeat Cade Cunningham and co.'s unique feat

With Cooper Flagg, Asa Newell, Derik Queen and Liam McNeely all in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, Montverde Academy is making headlines for producing elite basketball talent. This isn't the first time the Florida-based prep powerhouse will be represented hugely in the first round of the NBA.

Ad

In 2021, they also made history when Cade Cunningham, Moses Moody, Scottie Barnes and Day'Ron Sharpe were selected in the first round. In fact, that year, they set a record with seven NBA Draft picks from a single high school program.

On Wednesday, SportsCenter Next stirred up nostalgia and debate with an Instagram post comparing these two iconic Montverde classes. The post featured video clips of Cooper Flagg, Newell, Queen and McNeely sizing up their chances in a hypothetical matchup against the star-studded Montverde 2019-20 team.

Ad

Trending

Ad

In one of the videos, Cooper Flagg was asked how many he was going to score against the 2019-20 team. He responded:

"How many am I scoring? Imma score a couple, but we're gonna win the game, and that's all that really matters."

McNeely and Newell are also quite confident that their 2023-24 Montverde team will come out on top.

"I wouldn't say we are gonna kill them, McNeely said. "It will definitely be a close game. Maybe 21 to 17, 21 to 18?"

Ad

"So it's 21 off rip, 2024, I'd say 21 to 17," said Newell

As for Derik Queen, he believes that the comparisons are often based on what those players have become in the NBA, not who they were in high school.

"I don't think people remember them in 2020," Queen said. "I think they based off what they are doing in the NBA now. So just give us three or four years and I feel like we gon be there."

Ad

Cooper Flagg and his 2023-24 squad powered Montverde to a flawless 34-0 season. The 2019-20 team had also gone unbeaten, wrapping up their campaign with a perfect 25-0 record.

Where the Montverde quartet: Cooper Flagg, Asa Newell, Derik Queen and Liam McNeely got drafted

Just like in 2021, Montverde Academy once again made a strong statement in the first round of the NBA Draft, producing four standout picks.

Ad

As expected, Cooper Flagg headlined the night, going No. 1 overall to the Dallas Mavericks. Meanwhile, Derik Queen will join the New Orleans Pelicans as the 13th overall pick.

As for Asa Newell, he will be making his way to the Atlanta Hawks as the No. 23 overall pick. Meanwhile, Liam McNeely will join the Phoenix Suns as the No. 29 overall pick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.